Entertainment

Matt Hancock reaching the I’m a Celebrity final went down like a witchetty grub smoothie

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2022

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come third in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, behind runner-up Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott. In the words of Elon Musk – let that sink in.

By entering the contest, he lost the Conservative whip and incurred the justified anger of his constituents – plus a lot of other people.

Bitter and tragic personal experience informed and continues to inform many people’s objections to the MP taking part in a reality show, quite apart from the blatant neglect of his current duties.

Historian Greg Jenner, whose book Dead Famous: An Unexpected History of Celebrity showed how far back the bizarre worship of fame actually goes, gave his expert view.

On Sunday night, there was palpable relief when it became clear that Hancock hadn’t won – which had begun to seem like a distinct possibility.

It didn’t alter the fact that people were horrified that Hancock had not only been given the opportunity for rehabilitation in the eyes of the public, but had quite possibly achieved it. Not all the reactions are safe for work.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2