Matt Hancock reaching the I’m a Celebrity final went down like a witchetty grub smoothie

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has come third in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, behind runner-up Owen Warner and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott. In the words of Elon Musk – let that sink in.

By entering the contest, he lost the Conservative whip and incurred the justified anger of his constituents – plus a lot of other people.

Matt Hancock makes it to the I'm a celebrity final. That's Matt Hancock who didn't give a fuck as he ignored the very rules that he'd put in place. The rules that prevented millions of us from hugging loved ones as they died or holding proper funerals. You arseholes #ImACelebrity — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 26, 2022

Bitter and tragic personal experience informed and continues to inform many people’s objections to the MP taking part in a reality show, quite apart from the blatant neglect of his current duties.

I don’t care that Matt Hancock “comes across so well” on @imacelebrity

His decision to stop community covid testing on the 12th March 2020 led to my brothers death, alone & at home 4 weeks later

Ditto 10000s of others

I cannot forget that & nor should you — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 27, 2022

Historian Greg Jenner, whose book Dead Famous: An Unexpected History of Celebrity showed how far back the bizarre worship of fame actually goes, gave his expert view.

As a historian of celebrity culture I am not in the slightest surprised that Matt Hancock is in the final – that’s exactly how celebrity dynamics work — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 26, 2022

On Sunday night, there was palpable relief when it became clear that Hancock hadn’t won – which had begun to seem like a distinct possibility.

So relieved Hancock hasn’t won but the fact he got to the final is disgusting — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) November 27, 2022

I would’ve kicked RIGHT OFF. Phew x #ImACelebrity — Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) November 27, 2022

It didn’t alter the fact that people were horrified that Hancock had not only been given the opportunity for rehabilitation in the eyes of the public, but had quite possibly achieved it. Not all the reactions are safe for work.

1.

Stopped watching #ImACeleb five episodes ago when it became clear Matt Hancock was being facilitated by a pro-Tory voting block. @ITV should really review what they have done here.

The total trivialisation of a national tragedy.

He is not "a character". He is a disgrace. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) November 26, 2022

2.

“I can’t believe I’m in the final” Matt Hancock NO ONE FUCKING CAN, MATT — Nicky Clark (@MrsNickyClark) November 27, 2022

3.

If you think the people who voted to keep Matt Hancock in the jungle are easily manipulated, just wait until you hear about Brexit. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 25, 2022

4.

How many camels penises do you have to eat to make people forget about hundreds of thousands of deaths, because – and I realise I’m in the minority here – I really feel like it should be more than one camel penis — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 27, 2022

5.

Anybody voting for matt hancock on im a celeb…ask yourself how your other recent votes have worked out — Rupert Graves (@_RupertGraves) November 26, 2022

6.

I had been thinking we would be wiped out at the next general election, but seeing people vote for Matt Hancock to be in the final reminded me that there are enough thick twats out there to keep us in power forever.#ImACelebrity — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 27, 2022

7.

Makes me sick that Matt Hancock is getting away with this celebrity redemption bullshit. All the ‘Why do I actually find him funny tho 😭😭😂’ type reactions. It’s worked to a tee for the smug contemptible slug — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 26, 2022

8.

That Matt Hancock, who should be doing his job as an MP, may win I’m A Celebrity after his appalling handling of the pandemic & shameful sacking for breaking his own lockdown rules, is a damning indictment of the celebrification of politics & the British public’s amnesia. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 27, 2022

9.

Matt Hancock winning I'm a Celebrity seems significantly less astonishing than the fact he was once the actual Health Secretary. — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 27, 2022

10.

BREAKING: Scientists have confirmed the technical term for people who've been won over by Matt Hancock's stint on I'm a Celebrity is "gullible fucking idiots" x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) November 26, 2022

11.