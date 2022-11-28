This influencer paid a stranger to go to Paris to buy him a baguette – nice work if you can get it
Influencer and content creator Jimmy Donaldson isn’t quite a household name, but you’re probably a lot more famiiar with his professional name – Mr Beast.
His YouTube channel is the fourth most popular by subscription numbers, and he has raised millions of dollars for ocean clean-up charities, and given away vast sums of money to other charities or individuals.
Here are a couple of his posts that have previously gone viral.
Trying the world’s most dangerous fruit
@mrbeast Would you try this fruit? #monstera #fruit ♬ original sound – MrBeast
Challenging the Rock to play Rock, paper, scissors
@mrbeast Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time #mrbeastvstherock ♬ original sound – MrBeast
In a recent TikTok, Mr Beast offered someone $300 (plus expenses) to fly to Paris and buy him a baguette. The man accepted.
@mrbeast Bro really went to Paris and back 💀 #paris #baguette #eiffeltower ♬ original sound – MrBeast
That was a lot more than $300. We’d like half his luck, please and thank you.
He asked his followers for help.
This was one suggestion –
For $300 and a plane ticket, I’ll happily hop on a plane to the US with a box of PG Tips.
Ryanair landed in his mentions.
D’you know – something tells us Mr. Beast isn’t particularly worried about saving money.
