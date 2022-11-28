This influencer paid a stranger to go to Paris to buy him a baguette – nice work if you can get it

Celebrity

Influencer and content creator Jimmy Donaldson isn’t quite a household name, but you’re probably a lot more famiiar with his professional name – Mr Beast.

His YouTube channel is the fourth most popular by subscription numbers, and he has raised millions of dollars for ocean clean-up charities, and given away vast sums of money to other charities or individuals.

Here are a couple of his posts that have previously gone viral.

Trying the world’s most dangerous fruit

Challenging the Rock to play Rock, paper, scissors

In a recent TikTok, Mr Beast offered someone $300 (plus expenses) to fly to Paris and buy him a baguette. The man accepted.

That was a lot more than $300. We’d like half his luck, please and thank you.

He asked his followers for help.

This was one suggestion –

For $300 and a plane ticket, I’ll happily hop on a plane to the US with a box of PG Tips.

Ryanair landed in his mentions.

D’you know – something tells us Mr. Beast isn’t particularly worried about saving money.

Source Mr. Beast Image Screengrab