What’s the funniest reason you’ve been called to pick your child up from school? – 19 of the best/worst

Someone named u/Background_Humor7271 asked this quesion –

Parents of reddit what’s the funniest reason you’ve been called to pick your child up from school?

Perhaps they’d just had one of those calls – or remembered being the reason for one. Either way, they got a lot of answers – some from those who got the call and some from those who caused it.

These 19 stood out.

1.

As a senior prank, my daughter and her friends stole all the forks from the cafeteria. They didn’t think it through, because running through the hallways, laughing and dropping forks will get you caught.

PaisleyHunter11

2.

Not school but daycare, he tried to force a fart to make a girl laugh and shit his pants.

Muh2021account

3.

In first grade, she slapped the shit out of a boy who kept on saying Justin Bieber was her boyfriend. Not only could the principal barely keep it together, but her arguing “but Justin Beaver isn’t my boyfriend! I hate him!”

DragonsandCrows

4.



Minute-shake-7539

5.

My son told the teacher, “I’m done for today. I won’t do any work.” Then, he laid his head down in his desk and refused to talk to her.

TheQuietType84

6.

My son replied all on an email to the whole school and called his friend a bitch 🙃

Jvk27

7.

Wearing open toe sandals. And the teacher who I met in the office was wearing open toe sandals.

Darrevan

8.



EmeraldGirl

9.

Some kid had ran into my son in the playground and he had a hole in his head from her teeth , but the way the school explained it when they rang me was “a child has tried to eat your son.”

FrananaSaddlesworth

10.

Back in the 90’s my folks bought my daughter a track suit. They were all the rage at the time. We washed it in the washing machine, not realizing that it was made of silk. The next day at school the fabric pretty much self-destructed. The only thing holding the whole thing together was the cotton lining. The school called to have us pick her up. The suit was absolutely shredded.

LumberGod