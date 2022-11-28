A choosing beggar tried to reinvent the coupon and got the response she deserved

Life

If you’ve ever visited Reddit’s r/ChoosingBeggars forum, you’ll recognise this story as being very much part of that world.

Like anyone with a public-facing job, Faith Thomas – @that.flamingo.lady – the owner of Frozen Flamingo in Texas, has a lot of stories about irritating customers. This one, about a very entitled woman whose understanding of coupons left a lot to be desired, has gone viral.

TikTok users were absolutely incensed on Faith’s behalf.

It’s free – the alternative is no hot chocolate. People are ridiculous sometimes.

byoung207

I once had a boss explain to me, don’t do things for the one person that complains, do things for the 99 that don’t. It stuck with me.

meacowa

The second person must have been so embarrassed. Or at least I hope so!

Coll

When free isn’t free enough.

mm01149

My husband always give me the free one and he buys one.

Dianamartinez

✨WHY DONT THEY SPLIT THE COST OF 1 more hot chocolate 😳😂

_KKREW

I have 17 people in my vehicle the coupon should be for 17 free hot chocolate 😑

Jessica

It’s like ppl don’t understand how coupons work 😂😂

Kayla

Wuh buh had a solution for avoiding the problem next time.

Next time u should send out a buy 1 get 1 coupon for hot chocolate. 😭😭

I think we all know they’ll still try to get something extra.

READ MORE

This ‘choosing beggar’ wanted help starting a new job and had people hollering into next week

Source Faith Thomas H/T Daily Dot Image Screengrab, Frozen Flamingo