What if biblical characters had Tinder accounts? The top 10 bios
Dating has always been a minefield, and dating sites don’t necessarily take away the pitfalls – but at least they mean you don’t have to leave the house to see what’s out there.
The very funny and creative Wolfie – @TheIgboWolf – has imagined what the Tinder bios of some familiar characters from the Bible might be like.
Head over to @TheIgboWolf’s account to read the full thread, but as a taster – these are our top ten.
Just like real Tinder accounts – some are a little NSFW.
1.
If bible characters had tinder accounts.
Eve – 36 years old
I'll eat anything with an apple lol,
Dogs over snakes cause bite me twice shame's on me.
Former Gardner assistant looking for new hobbies pic.twitter.com/pczrAhMMl3
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
2.
Abraham – 87 years old
So good in bed my wife shared me with her maid.
Isaac, stop reporting my account I know you're still angry about the sacrifice thing pic.twitter.com/V3K46WomeL
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
3.
Moses – 78 years old
I'll part your sea and get you your promise land
A leader, mentor and provider, hit me up, and I'll let you play with my rod.
Sub and dome, I take and give commandments pic.twitter.com/mPxVx6oR6P
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
4.
Jezebel – 31 years old
Mizunderstood
My life, my rules, my damage.
Don’t hate me hate my swag
I'll take your man if you blink pic.twitter.com/TDk6pHVVDC
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
5.
Mary – 25 years old
Feminist, virgin and mother. You don't need a man to have kids; believe in yourself.
I believe my son save the world so I am the entire table, pic.twitter.com/6VxahSffQD
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
6.
Joseph 42 –
Carpenter, Not the dreamer.
I can fix you with any inch.
Bitches are crazy. My wife had my kid without me. Weird lol
I raise kings. pic.twitter.com/0eDHGKiBuk
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
7.
Noah – 600 years old.
I saved the world, but I'm no superman
If you find my dove, please return him
I once lived in an ark, true story, lol pic.twitter.com/izCcgc11ze
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
8.
Judas – 32 years old
I have 30 pieces of silver.
My kiss can send you to hell.
My band kicked out and replaced me, but the group would never be the same, I was the Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bdOrNwOi5m
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
9.
Samson – 45 years old
Gym Junkie, don't miss leg day
I'll a lion to get your honey
Never trust a hairdresser.
No, you can't play with my hair pic.twitter.com/iZ2zENVRFn
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
10.
Deliah – 32 years old
He lied, I never cut his hair.
Small girl, big God
Hair dresser and perfume collector
I love men with long hair, lol pic.twitter.com/Apa1Fgi74u
— Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022
Anybody swiping right?
Here are a few things people had to say about it.
😂 🤣 🤣 Trust me you'll enjoy reading this nonsense. https://t.co/efxLop2ZDb
— Chi Mma (@_fredrica_) November 26, 2022
How @TheIgboWolf thought about this is beyond me 😂
Such a wild imagination https://t.co/7NeYBFC4FY
— Favour😇 (@I_am_Ifeoma) November 25, 2022
This is so funny but I feel my laughing is a sin😭 https://t.co/UY88me90Mm
— Khrisy the Leo (@Khrisy_) November 25, 2022
READ MORE
‘Why mammoths went extinct’ is the funniest bible story you’ll see today