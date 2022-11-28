What if biblical characters had Tinder accounts? The top 10 bios

Twitter

Dating has always been a minefield, and dating sites don’t necessarily take away the pitfalls – but at least they mean you don’t have to leave the house to see what’s out there.

The very funny and creative Wolfie – @TheIgboWolf – has imagined what the Tinder bios of some familiar characters from the Bible might be like.

Head over to @TheIgboWolf’s account to read the full thread, but as a taster – these are our top ten.

Just like real Tinder accounts – some are a little NSFW.

1.

If bible characters had tinder accounts. Eve – 36 years old I'll eat anything with an apple lol,

Dogs over snakes cause bite me twice shame's on me. Former Gardner assistant looking for new hobbies pic.twitter.com/pczrAhMMl3 — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

2.

Abraham – 87 years old So good in bed my wife shared me with her maid. Isaac, stop reporting my account I know you're still angry about the sacrifice thing pic.twitter.com/V3K46WomeL — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

3.

Moses – 78 years old I'll part your sea and get you your promise land A leader, mentor and provider, hit me up, and I'll let you play with my rod. Sub and dome, I take and give commandments pic.twitter.com/mPxVx6oR6P — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

4.

Jezebel – 31 years old Mizunderstood My life, my rules, my damage. Don’t hate me hate my swag I'll take your man if you blink pic.twitter.com/TDk6pHVVDC — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

5.

Mary – 25 years old Feminist, virgin and mother. You don't need a man to have kids; believe in yourself. I believe my son save the world so I am the entire table, pic.twitter.com/6VxahSffQD — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

6.

Joseph 42 – Carpenter, Not the dreamer. I can fix you with any inch. Bitches are crazy. My wife had my kid without me. Weird lol I raise kings. pic.twitter.com/0eDHGKiBuk — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

7.

Noah – 600 years old. I saved the world, but I'm no superman If you find my dove, please return him I once lived in an ark, true story, lol pic.twitter.com/izCcgc11ze — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

8.

Judas – 32 years old I have 30 pieces of silver. My kiss can send you to hell. My band kicked out and replaced me, but the group would never be the same, I was the Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bdOrNwOi5m — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

9.

Samson – 45 years old Gym Junkie, don't miss leg day I'll a lion to get your honey Never trust a hairdresser. No, you can't play with my hair pic.twitter.com/iZ2zENVRFn — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

10.

Deliah – 32 years old He lied, I never cut his hair. Small girl, big God Hair dresser and perfume collector I love men with long hair, lol pic.twitter.com/Apa1Fgi74u — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) November 25, 2022

Anybody swiping right?

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

😂 🤣 🤣 Trust me you'll enjoy reading this nonsense. https://t.co/efxLop2ZDb — Chi Mma (@_fredrica_) November 26, 2022

How @TheIgboWolf thought about this is beyond me 😂 Such a wild imagination https://t.co/7NeYBFC4FY — Favour😇 (@I_am_Ifeoma) November 25, 2022

This is so funny but I feel my laughing is a sin😭 https://t.co/UY88me90Mm — Khrisy the Leo (@Khrisy_) November 25, 2022

