These groomsmen’s unique dance really split the internet

Weird World

If you choose parkour professional Bob Reese to be your groomsman, you know he isn’t going to make a boring entrance. When fellow parkour expert John JB ‘Ninjaboy’ Brown got married, Bob’s entrance was anything but dull.

Watch what happened.

Although u/Cautious-Damage7575, who posted it on r/unexpected, gave it the title Never invite the clumsy guy to dance at your wedding, it was clearly very well choreographed and executed.

That didn’t mean everybody liked it.

I’m not even there and I want to leave.

brenty22

I found it funny and endearing they have friends willing to do something like this.

modsarethebeesknees

Dual man buns – I’m out.

No-Armadillo7693

Other people’s weddings are the worst.

Tanman87

This is giving me second-hand embarrassment.

propernice

Whether this is fun or a dick move is entirely dependent on whether they ran it by the couple first.

Salanmander I’m pretty sure the couple okayed it since you can see the last guy fist bump the groom.

MrnnDrnn

u/Snoodoodler had this sarcastic take.

People are mad as hell cause life is meant to be boring as fuck, grey and white, by the book! A made up ceremony for a made up purpose created for a made up religion is NOT the place for tomfoolery!

Of course, after the wedding, the groom got involved.

Best wishes to the happy couple.

READ MORE

People can’t stop watching this utterly joyous Kurdish wedding dance

Source r/unexpected Image Screengrab