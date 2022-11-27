People can’t believe this TikToker fell for a pregnant Thanksgiving turkey prank

Videos

Over on TikTok, Hunter and Devin Cordle – who post as @thecordlefamily – have gone viral after he pranked her hard with their Thanksgiving turkey.

TikTok users couldn’t believe she’d fallen for it.

Did you tell her yet? This always amazes me when ppl fall for it. Like it was pregnant with a headless, plucked, turkey and not an egg 😂

Michelle.com

Concept of eggs immediately goes out the window 😂😂

Mommy Farmer

Should have taken the story to the dinner table with the guests!!!!

MinorKunju

Good one, when she almost cried I almost died laughing forgive me… 🤣🤣

Racecar_Randall

Sadly I know I would fall for this as well.

hollykennedy185

Why doesn’t it have feathers or A HEAD ? 😂

Daniel Little

You should’ve had her call the store and complain that they sold a pregnant turkey, I would’ve lost it 🤣

CJ Kap

Me knowing this isn’t true, but still sad😭

Linda Marie

They posted the de-brief, and we all got to see the moment the penny dropped about the existence of eggs.

“Tell me I’m not the brightest crayon in the box.”

Anyway, we’re off to buy some turkey fur.

Source @thecordlefamily Image Screengrab