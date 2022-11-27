People weren’t prepared to take this burger recipe ‘lion’ down
Canadian rage-bait food TikToker JaneBrain has gone viral with a recipe that’s had people absolutely roaring – with laughter and indignation.
@myjanebrain
I’m never making burgers another way
Jane may not be making burgers any other way, but TikTok thought it was an abomination.
A lot of people were incensed enough by the demonstration to share their thoughts in TikTok stitches. These two were particularly good – and really captured the mood.
@shabazsays #duet with @JaneBrain why do you do like that? 😱😂 brilliant at these #amauryguichon #puttaykam #funny #commentary #comedy #react #reaction #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #viral #jokes #food #foodie #foodlover #chocolate #chocolatelover #cooking #cook ♬ original sound – JaneBrain
@pappy_94 #duet with @JaneBrain honestly why… #fyp #tiktok #foodtiktok ♬ original sound – JaneBrain
Tweeters were no happier about.
I swear some people should be banned from cooking pic.twitter.com/BIXTgzDxmr
— Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022
this 1:45 min documentary is why we need to think hard before advocating against prison terms https://t.co/GXe6H05lss
— Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 24, 2022
Abomination. https://t.co/rngtNal0Zh
— Seth Andrews (@SethAndrewsTTA) November 22, 2022
If the lion has got your hackles up, wait till you see what she did to this chicken.
@myjanebrain
I won’t make chicken any other way 🤯😍
We’re pretty sure we can guess what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this.
READ MORE
A stop-motion animation of a chicken recipe has got people crying ‘fowl’
Source @myjanebrain Image Screengrab