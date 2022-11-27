Videos

People weren’t prepared to take this burger recipe ‘lion’ down

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2022

Canadian rage-bait food TikToker JaneBrain has gone viral with a recipe that’s had people absolutely roaring – with laughter and indignation.

@myjanebrain

I’m never making burgers another way

♬ original sound – JaneBrain

Jane may not be making burgers any other way, but TikTok thought it was an abomination.

A lot of people were incensed enough by the demonstration to share their thoughts in TikTok stitches. These two were particularly good – and really captured the mood.

@shabazsays #duet with @JaneBrain why do you do like that? 😱😂 brilliant at these #amauryguichon #puttaykam #funny #commentary #comedy #react #reaction #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #trending #viral #jokes #food #foodie #foodlover #chocolate #chocolatelover #cooking #cook ♬ original sound – JaneBrain

@pappy_94 #duet with @JaneBrain honestly why… #fyp #tiktok #foodtiktok ♬ original sound – JaneBrain

Tweeters were no happier about.

If the lion has got your hackles up, wait till you see what she did to this chicken.

@myjanebrain

I won’t make chicken any other way 🤯😍

♬ original sound – JaneBrain

We’re pretty sure we can guess what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this.

