People weren’t prepared to take this burger recipe ‘lion’ down

Canadian rage-bait food TikToker JaneBrain has gone viral with a recipe that’s had people absolutely roaring – with laughter and indignation.

Jane may not be making burgers any other way, but TikTok thought it was an abomination.

A lot of people were incensed enough by the demonstration to share their thoughts in TikTok stitches. These two were particularly good – and really captured the mood.

Tweeters were no happier about.

I swear some people should be banned from cooking pic.twitter.com/BIXTgzDxmr — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022

this 1:45 min documentary is why we need to think hard before advocating against prison terms https://t.co/GXe6H05lss — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) November 24, 2022

If the lion has got your hackles up, wait till you see what she did to this chicken.

We’re pretty sure we can guess what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this.

