17 of the worst abominations from r/WeWantPlates

Poke Staff. Updated November 26th, 2022

We all thought it was a flash in the pan when restaurants started serving food on slates and wooden boards or in plant pots, but if anything, it’s got worse instead of better.

Over on Reddit’s r/WeWantPlates, some of the worst excesses are laid bare – like these 17.

1. Common or garden dessert


2. Leaf it, Dave. It’s not worth it!


3. Dig in!


4. I hope that’s bin washed


5. No clucks given


6. Let that sink in


7. May contain palm oil


8. That’ll clog your arteries


9. Something to build your strength


