17 of the worst abominations from r/WeWantPlates
We all thought it was a flash in the pan when restaurants started serving food on slates and wooden boards or in plant pots, but if anything, it’s got worse instead of better.
Over on Reddit’s r/WeWantPlates, some of the worst excesses are laid bare – like these 17.
1. Common or garden dessert
2. Leaf it, Dave. It’s not worth it!
3. Dig in!
4. I hope that’s bin washed
5. No clucks given
6. Let that sink in
7. May contain palm oil
8. That’ll clog your arteries
9. Something to build your strength
