17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

1. ‘Came from work to see my girlfriend has updated our letter board’

2. ‘My stress ball exploded’



3. ‘Set the workplace rules ahead of time’

4. ‘What type of club? My kid’s teacher had concerns’

5. ‘Did you mean Switzerland ?????’

6. ‘I took my pet ducks to Mind Games to look around since they love browsing stores. They stopped and stared at this toy for several minutes. I think I know what they want for Christmas now. 😂’

7. ‘I feel like that’s not quite appropriate ….’

8. ‘My wife thought she was ordering eight individual bananas …’



9. ‘What am I supposed to do with a $25 gift certificate to a car dealership? Buy 1/1000 of a car?’

