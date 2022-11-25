Entertainment

This ‘Homer’ question on Tipping Point has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a proper ‘D’oh!’

John Plunkett. Updated November 25th, 2022

You might have seen this magnificent moment from The Chase in Australia when a moon landing denier was given just the first question they deserved.

We mention it because another classic gameshow moment – this time from ITV’s Tipping Point – has also been going wildly viral again.

And it’s a proper evergreen classic.

D’oh!

Ben Shephard’s face surely said it all.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits