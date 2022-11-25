This ‘Homer’ question on Tipping Point has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a proper ‘D’oh!’

Entertainment

You might have seen this magnificent moment from The Chase in Australia when a moon landing denier was given just the first question they deserved.

We mention it because another classic gameshow moment – this time from ITV’s Tipping Point – has also been going wildly viral again.

And it’s a proper evergreen classic.

D’oh!

"I'm an idiot.

"But only my close friends know I'm an idiot.

"I want to go on national TV to let more people know." — Kamala's Word Salad (@NickKao13) November 24, 2022

its ambrosia for those wondering🙈 — 🧼🍽️💯 (@dishwash_expert) November 24, 2022

What? The Greek gods ate rice pudding? — Don Sayers (@Donsayers) November 24, 2022

Ben Shephard’s face surely said it all.

this is the face of a man who’s lost all faith in humanity — Belle (@rose_tylerss) November 24, 2022

To conclude …

READ MORE

23 favourite Billy Connolly moments and jokes to mark the Big Yin’s 80th birthday

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits