This ‘Homer’ question on Tipping Point has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a proper ‘D’oh!’
You might have seen this magnificent moment from The Chase in Australia when a moon landing denier was given just the first question they deserved.
We mention it because another classic gameshow moment – this time from ITV’s Tipping Point – has also been going wildly viral again.
And it’s a proper evergreen classic.
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 24, 2022
D’oh!
"I'm an idiot.
"But only my close friends know I'm an idiot.
"I want to go on national TV to let more people know."
— Kamala's Word Salad (@NickKao13) November 24, 2022
its ambrosia for those wondering🙈
— 🧼🍽️💯 (@dishwash_expert) November 24, 2022
What? The Greek gods ate rice pudding?
— Don Sayers (@Donsayers) November 24, 2022
Ben Shephard’s face surely said it all.
— Esteban (@esgarciaa) November 24, 2022
this is the face of a man who’s lost all faith in humanity
— Belle (@rose_tylerss) November 24, 2022
To conclude …
— Chris™ 🏴 (@Chrisw_1) November 24, 2022
Source Twitter @NoContextBrits