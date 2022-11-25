This guy pretending to bark like a dog with this bollard is 24 seconds very well spent

If you only watch one video of a bloke barking like a dog through a bollard today, then make it this one.

Woof!

‘That dog impression is uncanny. I’d probably react the same.’

‘You’d have to either be the coolest mofo ever or dead not to. It sounds like it’s a dog the size of Canada barking at your ankles.’

RiggzBoson

‘I would shit my pants if this happened to me.’

spacebraine

‘I was watching this video and my dogs started barking because they thought it was another dog. I don’t know what he said in dog language but mine took it as an insult 😂😂😂’

Strong_Highway_8395

‘Ok, I’ve been laughing for the last 10 mins. Thank you.’

Nakanon85