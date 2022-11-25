The Guy Who Decides the World Cup hits the back of the net

Entertainment

Jimmy Rees’ ‘Guy Who Decides’ has pulled not a single punch in his comedy deconstruction of the World Cup.

England fans – brace yourselves.

“Make England sing ‘It’s coming home. It’s coming home.’ 4.8 million times over the next couple of weeks.”

“Oh, okay. And does it come home?”

“No, Jason! What are you, stupid? It’s purely for the entertainment for the rest of the world, as they sing the song over and over, and then it doesn’t come home – and then everyone else laughs.”

from Ouch GIFs via Gfycat

YouTube users loved it.

As an Italian that hurts but also so funny 🤣

snoopym27

Thank you Sir, for that thorough explanation. Such wisdom and a whole lot of funny. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Fiona Davey

Best explanation of soccer I have ever heard !!!🤣🤣🤣

Heather Truskinger

I thought only the English knew about the repeated failings of the song Three Lions. I’m proud we’ve sung it for 26 years!

Tom Beardsell

So funny. So true!!!!

Brett Lane

Best rundown of the World Cup yet.

Ozzie

Nailed the extra time issue. We’re going to need to make half time shorter if this is the future though.

Ryan Greenaway

Someone named V Smith gave Jimmy the thumbs up – but not so much for the World Cup.

This video is about 30 billion times more worthwhile watching than this year’s bogus World Cup.

Whatever you think of the Qatari World Cup, we can all agree that Jimmy’s never getting sponsored by Budweiser.

You can follow him on TikTok and Twitter and Facebook, to keep up with his funny posts.

You can also buy his new book, The Guy Who Decides, here. Other book shops are available.

READ MORE

‘The Guy Who Decides’ hilariously lays bare all the pitfalls of hotel rooms

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab