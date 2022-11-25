You only need to watch one thing to understand ‘Every Political Debate Ever’

Entertainment

This Larry and Paul sketch may be three years old, but it could have been created this morning, because it’s still eye-wateringly accurate.

“Anyone got an uneducated and badly thought-out view?” “Errr …terrible views. Overly simplistic and not very well thought out, but said stridently in order to convey authority.”

Exactly how it played out on Question Time last night – and every episode prior to that.

The sketch, featuring the very talented Amy Gledhill, resurfaced when it was shared again on Twitter. inviting reactions like these.

The most accurate depiction of all political debates I’ve ever seen! https://t.co/888lTG3Czt — Graeme Against the Corrupt GOP (@DetestsGOP) November 24, 2022

Hahaha…. Polite snigger, Hear that debate several times a day…and defo learn nothing every time. Polite cheerio… — ElveBehavingBadly (@BeElveBubb) November 24, 2022

To sum up –

I feel like I have listened to every radio debate that has happened, is happening, and will happen! https://t.co/RrxiThTVsB — PARODY Elon PARODY Musk PARODY Blood PARODY Money (@KittyCatOfBorg) November 24, 2022

You can support Larry and Paul’s work here, and follow them on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

