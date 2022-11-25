Entertainment

You only need to watch one thing to understand ‘Every Political Debate Ever’

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 25th, 2022

This Larry and Paul sketch may be three years old, but it could have been created this morning, because it’s still eye-wateringly accurate.

“Anyone got an uneducated and badly thought-out view?”

“Errr …terrible views. Overly simplistic and not very well thought out, but said stridently in order to convey authority.”

Exactly how it played out on Question Time last night – and every episode prior to that.

The sketch, featuring the very talented Amy Gledhill, resurfaced when it was shared again on Twitter. inviting reactions like these.

To sum up –

You can support Larry and Paul’s work here, and follow them on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

