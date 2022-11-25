People are sharing the moments they found out they were being cheated on – 17 heartbreakers

Life

People have been sharing the moments they found out they were being cheated on after Redditor Immediate-Salary-736 asked this.

‘How did you find out you were getting cheated on?’

And it prompted no end of replies, some of them cinematic, others comedic, and occasionally properly heartbreaking.

1.

‘The guy shot me a message on social media, said he was sorry and didn’t know she was in a relationship.

‘I bumped into him at a bar years later and bought him a drink.’

PM_Me_UrRightNipple

2.

‘A flirty text from a guy popped up on while we were looking at her phone for a place to eat. He complimented a picture I had just taken of her…she sent it to him while around me. Bold. Also this happened in the Eiffel tower, only a couple of hours into what was supposed to be 2 week vacation.’

Meh_Ill_Do_It_Later

3.

‘When I saw her reflected in his sunglasses in a picture that he texted me.’

thelonelocust

4.

‘The other girl was wearing my clothes in front of me.’

Gummiebear411

5.

‘He pocket dialed me while bragging about it to a co-worker. The universe really had my back on that one.’

jaggedxangel

6.

‘I didn’t know at the time we broke up, for sure, but she was engaged a week after we broke up.

‘I can’t even figure out how that worked, exactly.’

Horknut1

7.

‘Phone bill. She was texting some random number 600 times a month. I thought I recognized the number and when I put it in my phone it was a buddy of mine.’

rmorlock

8.

‘Was using her phone for GPS while we were on a road trip because mine had issues when she got a text from the guy we had been in marriage counseling about who she says she hasnt talked to him for months about seeing her tomorrow.

’24 years of being together 23 years married 2 kids A house.

‘All down the fucking drain and ruined my life for a guy who could pass for a real life Ned Flanders.’

rhett342

9.

‘She stopped giving me hugs. Sometimes you just know.’

therealrnuld