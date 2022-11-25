Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

It’s Friday, and while it’s not five to five or Crackerjack (One for the kids), it is lunchtime and Tweets of the Week, so things are looking up.

As always, give your faves a retweet and a follow.

1.

"Grandma, what was social media like 50 years ago?"

Well darling, several times a day an anonymous account with a flag in the name would insist that I was crying when actually I was eating some lunch. pic.twitter.com/yxjd2AuDbY — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) November 23, 2022

2.

England vs. USA on Friday. The loser has to keep James Corden. — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 23, 2022

3.

He’s only your fiancé if he comes from the Fiancé region of France. Otherwise he’s just your sparkling boyfriend. A brosecco. — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) November 22, 2022

4.

Fresh from the kiln, the Liz Truss Commemorative Plate® celebrating Britain’s greatest 1.5 months 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/YKt83B92IL — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 25, 2022

5.

the trial period for this software has ended. the tribulation period will now begin — furby hancock (@furby_hancock) November 23, 2022

6.

FREELANCE WORLD: what I think my emails chasing up late payments are like vs what they're *actually* like pic.twitter.com/njebtQTgZx — James Henry (@james_blue_cat) November 24, 2022

7.

Instinct prevents the mother from closing her jaws as she carries her young from the riverside nest into the water. pic.twitter.com/vKMwOvevbp — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) November 22, 2022

8.

A bold new flavour. pic.twitter.com/RrMqd5Utkc — Dan Whitehead (@DanWritehead) November 20, 2022

9.

asked my therapist who their therapist was and went to see them. asked them the same thing until i got to the final boss therapist and defeated them with my trainwreck of a life — tate (@50FirstTates) November 21, 2022

10.

You: I’m combining breakfast and lunch. Brunch. Me, an intellectual: I’m combining wine and dinner. Winner. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 23, 2022

11.

Can’t think of a more concise encapsulation of parenthood than the other day when I was having a quiet moment of contentment thinking about my beautiful little family that was interrupted when my toddler ran at me full pelt and head butted me right in the dick — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 21, 2022

12.