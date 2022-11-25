Greg tried talking dirty and it really didn’t end well for him in this fabulous NSFW exchange

Life

Over on Twitter the great Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach – shares fabulous screenshots of her hilarious takedowns of scammers and people sending her unsolicited sex pics and the like.

You might already be familiar with the way Becky deals with them, but if you don’t – or even if you do – this is a classic of the genre.

We’ve blurred out the worst of it but be warned – it’s not always pleasant (but it is very, very funny).

‘He started off annoyed with me because I wasn’t responding to his photos so I tried to win him round by doing what he asked but I think I got it all wrong again,’ wrote Becky. ‘I’m really not very good at this sexy talk.’

Ooof.

I ❤️ the fact you have a photo for any given scenario 😂😂😂 — Alan Topham (@AlanTopham1) November 24, 2022

I took that in TK Maxx last night after he’d messaged me! I’m nothing if not committed 😂 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 24, 2022

😂🤣😅 TK Max really do have everything! — Nikki ♀️Respect my sex if you want my X (@Nikki13687705) November 24, 2022

I can’t tell you how hard I looked for a horse 😂 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 24, 2022

Big fan of the sentence “Take you to pleasure town” though I have a feeling he’ll bypass it and head to disappointmentville — Paul Russell (@Paul_Russ2012) November 24, 2022

Source Twitter @deathtospinach