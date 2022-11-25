Politics

Denmark is opening a post-Brexit gammon factory in the UK – and satire is officially dead

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 25th, 2022

The long search is finally over. There is, in fact, a Brexit benefit …at least, that’s how Lord Moylan sees it.

Let’s just get this straight –

1. A Danish company is opening a factory selling Danish bacon in the UK, despite it being made more difficult and expensive by Brexit red tape.

2. The livestock that British farmers struggle to sell or process because of Brexit red tape and the Brexit-fuelled labour shortage will continue to be culled and/or lose value.

Brexit jobs, though, eh?

The controversial gammon slang meaning wasn’t the only reason for people to comment on the news – but it certainly helped.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It had to be said –

READ MORE

Brexit supporter Prue Leith isn’t happy about the consequences of Brexit – the only 5 takedowns you need

Source Telegraph Image yairventuraf on Pixabay