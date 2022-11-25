Denmark is opening a post-Brexit gammon factory in the UK – and satire is officially dead

Politics

The long search is finally over. There is, in fact, a Brexit benefit …at least, that’s how Lord Moylan sees it.

Let’s just get this straight –

1. A Danish company is opening a factory selling Danish bacon in the UK, despite it being made more difficult and expensive by Brexit red tape. 2. The livestock that British farmers struggle to sell or process because of Brexit red tape and the Brexit-fuelled labour shortage will continue to be culled and/or lose value.

Brexit jobs, though, eh?

The controversial gammon slang meaning wasn’t the only reason for people to comment on the news – but it certainly helped.

1.

A gammon factory! After 12 years we've finally done it, we've levelled up Britain!https://t.co/FaxkzCko90 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 23, 2022

2.

From the headline to the detail. This story is perilously close to perfection… https://t.co/TnTSu08gr7 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 23, 2022

3.

Ah the Brexit jokes write themselveshttps://t.co/rHGtdlFPQv — Dan Salt (@Danjsalt) November 23, 2022

4.

Absolutely next level trolling from Denmark here https://t.co/eKeGerbtC4 — Ed 🇺🇦 Owen (@ededowen) November 23, 2022

5.

No shortage of gammon in Brexit Britain. 🤔 (BTW, have you noticed that the Express labels as "Brexit Britain" any good business news, even when it's unconnected to Brexit. Meanwhile they almost never mention Brexit-related business damage and failures.)https://t.co/PIXPBXubhQ pic.twitter.com/p875b18krP — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) November 23, 2022

6.

A GAMMON factory 😂 We live in a simulation https://t.co/OpWHZ5LnKK — Leah Dionne (@leahdionne__) November 23, 2022

7.

😂😂 another one who just reads the headline & not the actual piece ….

Detail dear boy, detail.. https://t.co/sppnD3IH3Q — Marcella (@CellaH26) November 22, 2022

8.

As it happens, Denmark, we've already got enough. Danish Crown to build £100m gammon plant in UK despite Brexit red tape https://t.co/GRjSepurZh — Nicky Brickdust (@nicky_brickdust) November 23, 2022

9.

Lord Dimwit implies that this is investment is a result of #brexit. If you read the article the company’s CEO makes it clear that #brexit made it more difficult. Be careful when taking his posts for granted. https://t.co/uSvpBl5Fm3 — Mike Charnley (@Charnz) November 22, 2022

10.

11.

Watch out. It’s not a gammon plant. It’s an ‘am bush! — RichT (@BernieBaxter1) November 24, 2022

It had to be said –

