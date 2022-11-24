News

We’re not saying Kay Burley owned Michael Gove but he ended up drinking her water

Poke Staff. Updated November 24th, 2022

There was a fascinating five minutes on Kay Burley’s Sky News show today when she asked the levelling up secretary about the Guardian’s Michelle Mone story.

You know, this one.

And it really is worth watching in full. We’re not saying Burley totally owned him, but he ended up drinking her water.

“Are you taking my water?”

“Yes I am.”

Ooof.

And this, from Guardian journalist David Conn who broke the story.

