We’re not saying Kay Burley owned Michael Gove but he ended up drinking her water

There was a fascinating five minutes on Kay Burley’s Sky News show today when she asked the levelling up secretary about the Guardian’s Michelle Mone story.

You know, this one.

This is bombshell reporting into what must now be a raging national scandal. For govt buddies to take many millions from the public purse for unusable equipment during a pandemic when people are dying – and then lie about it… …is sick and unforgivable. https://t.co/agJEXX5mWf — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) November 23, 2022

And it really is worth watching in full. We’re not saying Burley totally owned him, but he ended up drinking her water.

Michael Gove in an ABSOLUTE PANIC about having made the initial introduction of that controversial Michelle Mone PPE contract. Worth watching the whole clip. Definitely more to this story. – Are you taking my water?

– Yes, I am. ~AA pic.twitter.com/onyep5CkMT — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 24, 2022

“Are you taking my water?” “Yes I am.”

The joys of British media: Kay Burley grilled Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove so hard this morning on energy costs, PPE contracts, social housing and Michelle Mone … that he stolen the presenter’s water on LIVE TV!@KayBurley @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/hcVbwtp5bb — Marcio Delgado (@marcio_delgado) November 24, 2022

Ooof.

Brutal questioning from Kay Burley https://t.co/4TghMpS5Dc — Robert Smith (@BondHack) November 24, 2022

And this, from Guardian journalist David Conn who broke the story.

Remarkable, must-watch interview by @KayBurley of Michael Gove, who was the first contact for Conservative peer Michelle Mone when she offered to supply PPE through “my team in Hong Kong” that led to £203m Government contracts.pic.twitter.com/kwKyizcRxj — David Conn (@david_conn) November 24, 2022

