Watch this self-styled ‘sausage expert’ get egg on his face over a vegan sausage butty

In one of its characteristically divisive phone-ins, The Jeremy Vine Show invited people to consider whether a vegan sausage should be called something else, keeping the word ‘sausage’ for meat products.

They invited along former Sun journalist and Talksport presenter, now a GB News panellist, Mike Parry – a self-styled sausage butty expert.

Jeremy Vine set him a challenge –

🐖 "That is not real sausage, that is cardboard! "This second one is clearly the real sausage, I can taste the meat in it! It was luscious." We challenged self-proclaimed "sausage butty king" @MikeParry8 to identify which sandwich contained vegan bangers. Did he get it right? pic.twitter.com/k7THkw5Om5 — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) November 8, 2022

“This second one is clearly the real sausage. I could taste the meat in it … It was luscious and lovely. Tasted a bit like the one I had this morning. This is the winner.”

Compare and contrast with his verdict on the second sausage after finding out it was vegan.

“All I can say is, that that’s cardboard and that’s sort of almost cardboard. Call it tissue paper.”

Shameless backtracking.

Looolll hilarious how he tries to backtrack after saying the vegan sausage tastes just like the one he had in the morning 😅 #Vegan #GoVegan #Vegans pic.twitter.com/o2DmHQbgCg — Veganella 🥦 (@Veganella_) November 22, 2022

Just more proof that people would rather lie/hear a lie than admit vegan food is decent.

Because if vegan food is good, that's another excuse gone. https://t.co/zfEEXpv2V2 — ChrisJBarr (@chrisjbarr86) November 23, 2022

Take 3 minutes 31 seconds out of your day to watch a grown man embarrass himself over #vegan sausages. Its a banger. https://t.co/adR563sdlC — 📖That Wordy One📚🐀 (@Herofthewords) November 8, 2022

Although the show was a couple of weeks ago, the clip has been circulating more widely since making its way to Reddit’s r/facepalm forum. Facepalm indeed.

Here’s how Redditors responded.

Could save face if he’d just admit that he was tricked and the producer made a convincing substitute.

GenTyco

Should’ve made the third one as a vegan one as well…

ahoodedbird

I was really hoping they’d keep screwing with him. They really let him off too easy.

kerfufflev2

“Self-proclaimed sausage expert” — BRB gonna put that in my tinder profile.

turndownforwomp

If I ever make it on TV as a sausage expert, shoot me.

AnonymousReddit_82

Lol – and the way he goes back on his word and pretends like we just forgot what he said. What a prick.

Loudrestaurant1330

From “lovely” to “barely cardboard”. Just another farking conservative moving the goalposts once they were proven wrong.

kolarisk

Vegan Redditor u/moonbunnychan had a similar experience at a party.

Reminds me of a party I was at where a bunch of people accidentally ate the veggie hot dogs I’d brought for myself. Not one person said a word, many went back for another one. It wasn’t until after I pointed out that they’d been eating the faux meat ones that they were like “oh ya, I knew something was wrong, soooo gross!”. It was beyond obvious they were just saying that to save face.

via Gfycat

