Spare a thought for poor Gary Neville who had an even worse game than Costa Rica

Spain secured their biggest ever World Cup victory with their record-breaking 7-0 demolition of an admittedly poor – very poor – Costa Rica side.

But one person had an even worse game than Costa Rica, ITV pundit Gary Neville who had this to say before the game on ITV’s coverage on Wednesday night.

And @Biggies_MaIIs went to town with it, they really did.

This is exactly why Gary Neville is the BEST pundit in the business. Absolute spot on here tbf 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nDcjydvdKI — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) November 23, 2022





Harsh but mostly fair (here’s a little bit more Neville for extra context).

lass=”twitter-tweet”> "The team's okay but there's no goals in it!" ⚽️@GNev2 has his reservations about how clinical @SEFutbol are going to be with their 'team in transition'… 🇪🇸 🗣️ @laura_woodsy#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/U0XHB7Fpjp — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

Fair play to Neville, though, who was sticking with his original prediction.

I think we will be proved right 😂! https://t.co/mtgwv4QFWk — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 24, 2022

