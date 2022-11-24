People find these 17 popular fictional characters annoying. Are they right?

Celebrity

Over on r/AskReddit, u/Randomthings1106 had this question for their fellow Redditors.

Who’s the character everyone loves but is actually annoying?

We presume they meant ‘character’ as in ‘fictional’, rather than – ‘Oh, that Elon Musk is quite the character.‘

These 17 answers cropped up more than once. Did they get it right?

Jingxoxo

2.

Peppa pig. At the end of the day, she is a spoilt brat.

Harri_Is_Here

3.

Spongebob. I’m more of a Squidward guy.

Curse06

4.

Stewart Little – stupid little rat taking the place of some poor little orphan.

CoralFever

MagnifiqueChaos

6.

Dobby from Harry Potter. Lots of people seem to love him, but I honestly just thought he was annoying AF.

Butterfinger-BB

7.

Any child on Disney Channel. They all just do whatever they want, ignoring authority figures, and it always works out for them. That isn’t how life works.

LastComfortable1546

8.

Snow White. Every version. I have hated her since before I knew I could hate.

CurrentSingleStatus

9.