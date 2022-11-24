A friendly chicken named Fancy gave this delivery driver a run for his money

Animals

A Redditor named u/downriverrowing has shared their Ring footage of what happened when a delivery person left a parcel in the garage that’s currently housing Fancy the chicken.

We can almost feel the frustration through the screen.

It’s like watching someone try to nail jelly to a wall.

u/downriverrowing explained –

Fancy is temporarily a garage chicken (who broke out of her enclosure) while she recovers from a minor injury and will be returned to her flock soon!

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

I just want everyone to know as someone who’s done this job…. He 1000% told one of his buddies about this route & they were like “Yeah okay Daryl, we know why you were 1.5 stops behind all day”

ANiceDent

This is why humans can’t compete, a robot would have simply eliminated the chicken and continued mobile customer fulfillment services at maximum efficiency.

ginja_ninja

Probably the end of his shift so just needed to cluck out.

Shoddy-Succotash-803

Give this man a fucking raise.

mccoyjr

At the end that chicken was playing chicken with the garage door.

ThManInTheShwack

The driver actually did a great job.

RespectMyAuthoriteh

We’ll just leave this comment from u/ShortysTRM here.

So, she took a…fancy…to him? I’m sorry, I had to.

READ MORE

This delivery driver went the extra mile in this exchange and people loved it

Source r/aww Image Screengrab