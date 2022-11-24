A friendly chicken named Fancy gave this delivery driver a run for his money
A Redditor named u/downriverrowing has shared their Ring footage of what happened when a delivery person left a parcel in the garage that’s currently housing Fancy the chicken.
We can almost feel the frustration through the screen.
It’s like watching someone try to nail jelly to a wall.
u/downriverrowing explained –
Fancy is temporarily a garage chicken (who broke out of her enclosure) while she recovers from a minor injury and will be returned to her flock soon!
Reddit users shared their thoughts.
I just want everyone to know as someone who’s done this job….
He 1000% told one of his buddies about this route & they were like “Yeah okay Daryl, we know why you were 1.5 stops behind all day”
ANiceDent
This is why humans can’t compete, a robot would have simply eliminated the chicken and continued mobile customer fulfillment services at maximum efficiency.
ginja_ninja
Probably the end of his shift so just needed to cluck out.
Shoddy-Succotash-803
Give this man a fucking raise.
mccoyjr
At the end that chicken was playing chicken with the garage door.
ThManInTheShwack
The driver actually did a great job.
RespectMyAuthoriteh
We’ll just leave this comment from u/ShortysTRM here.
So, she took a…fancy…to him? I’m sorry, I had to.
Source r/aww Image Screengrab