Politics

This question from Angela Eagle sums up the (recent) Tory chaos in seconds

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 24th, 2022

Jeremy Hunt has faced a Treasury select committee to defend his Autumn Statement, which held little or no good news for people struggling against the rising cost of living.

The Labour MP for Wallasey, Angela Eagle, posed a zinger of a question on the wider effects of Tory instability.

His response didn’t answer the question.

“I wish we hadn’t had that level of instability, but I produced an Autumn Statement that is designed to restore economic stability and consistency of economic policymaking, and I hope we can turn the page on all that instability.”

Narrator: They would not, in fact, turn the page on all that instability.

Ms. Eagle’s later comment went down as well on Twitter as it did in the room.

Here are a few apt reactions to the savage question.

As a footnote to Hunt’s boast of having ‘the fastest growth in the G7’, while it’s true for some metrics, here are the government’s own graphs of G7 growth since the last quarter and compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Source Angela Eagle Image Screengrab