This question from Angela Eagle sums up the (recent) Tory chaos in seconds

Jeremy Hunt has faced a Treasury select committee to defend his Autumn Statement, which held little or no good news for people struggling against the rising cost of living.

The Labour MP for Wallasey, Angela Eagle, posed a zinger of a question on the wider effects of Tory instability.

So far this year the Tory Party has given us 3 Prime Ministers, 4 Chancellors, 4 versions of a Tory Govt, & 6 fiscal events. 147 Ministers including 32 Cabinet members have resigned or been sacked. #ConservativeChaos #ToriesUnfitToGovern pic.twitter.com/TnuXHSkDDW — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) November 23, 2022

His response didn’t answer the question.

“I wish we hadn’t had that level of instability, but I produced an Autumn Statement that is designed to restore economic stability and consistency of economic policymaking, and I hope we can turn the page on all that instability.”

Narrator: They would not, in fact, turn the page on all that instability.

Ms. Eagle’s later comment went down as well on Twitter as it did in the room.

Jeremy Hunt says it's wrong to blame Liz Truss's mini-Budget for the UK's economic problems – and notes that growth will be highest in the G7 this year. Labour's Angela Eagle responds: 'Are you suggesting we do this every year as a growth plan?' — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) November 23, 2022

Here are a few apt reactions to the savage question.

Love @angelaeagle in this committee. 4 things have affected the UK economy: Brexit, Ukraine war, Covid, and Government incompetence – let’s be honest! https://t.co/Z4C2yj1MDp — David Craddock (@craddock_david) November 24, 2022

Angela Eagle telling it like it is. 12 years of failure topped off with 12 weeks of chaos. https://t.co/5z41MT7ygS — Lilian Greenwood (@LilianGreenwood) November 23, 2022

Thank goodness people voted for stability under Cameron not chaos under Miliband….. @Conservatives https://t.co/FLdzzYgU95 — BT 🎸⚽️🌍🇺🇦 (@brian_tea) November 24, 2022

Thank you, @angelaeagle, for all your service in holding this coalition of chaos to account https://t.co/Go3U4sx0Fo — Christina Patterson (@queenchristina_) November 23, 2022

We could put it to music and sing it instead of the Twelve Days of Christmas — Brian Corney (@BrianCorney1) November 23, 2022

Folks back in the States were asking me what the hell was going on over here. (They consider the UK to be a model of stability, you see.). I bet that the madness caused voters who considered themselves to be Independents…to not give the crazy #GOP their #RedWave.#ToriesOut https://t.co/spbxUPNn5D — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) November 23, 2022

As a footnote to Hunt’s boast of having ‘the fastest growth in the G7’, while it’s true for some metrics, here are the government’s own graphs of G7 growth since the last quarter and compared to pre-pandemic levels.

