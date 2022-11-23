This just released deleted scene from Planes, Trains and Automobiles has gone wildly viral and it does not disappoint

Entertainment

The new 4K release of John Hughes’ fabulous Planes, Trains and Automobiles contains no end of deleted scenes that fans of the film have been talking about forever.

One deleted scene in particular has just gone wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by @DeclouxJ.

And does it disappoint? Of course it doesn’t …

BIG NEWS: The new 4K release of PLANES TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES contains the legendary 75 minutes of deleted scenes that have been whispered about for decades. Finally, witness John Candy smoke and eat a hot dog at the same time. pic.twitter.com/cW3mv33pJZ — Justin Decloux (@DeclouxJ) November 22, 2022

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.

how amazing does a movie have to be that this scene falls on the cutting room floor https://t.co/ycXOZ9zS5y — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) November 22, 2022

I can't get home fast enough pic.twitter.com/UPKELdnUAo — Bart Harley Jarvis (@TXAE1358) November 22, 2022

I have dreamed of seeing these mythical scenes for twenty years. Am so excited. https://t.co/ALj2XQmEg2 — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) November 23, 2022

The Steve Martin death stare, John Candy flicking his tie up…comedy joy…if anyone wants me I’ll be watching this clip for the next five hours — Tom Jamieson: official Tom Jamieson parody account (@jamiesont) November 23, 2022

How does one chose to cut this from the motion picture? https://t.co/XOZTIU0JMx — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) November 23, 2022

Not everyone enjoyed it …

99% of the time scenes are deleted for a reason. — P. Stilwell (@denethor_d) November 22, 2022

This is why nobody invites you to parties — ᗷᗩᒪᗪGᖇᑌᗰᑭ☘️ (@BaldGrump) November 22, 2022

In one word …

