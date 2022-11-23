Our 14 favourite funny reactions to Glasgow Police and their stolen milk haul

Pics

A photo of a member of Glasgow North Police guarding a stolen haul of milk has triggered a rash of jokes, puns and general mockery on Twitter.

Here’s why –

We’re absolutely not suggesting there’s anything funny about robbery, but some news just sounds like a joke set-up.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

Look at that intense glare. Nothing gets pasteurise https://t.co/RmwFLNIt8m — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) November 23, 2022

2.

Why does he look like he’s bad copping the milk — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 22, 2022

3.

Standing there with his arms crossed. How dairy. — Sam (@sam_bambs) November 22, 2022

4.

Cream Scene Investigation https://t.co/MxROyxRtQ3 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 22, 2022

5.

Is he in custardy? https://t.co/obe3irVhCN — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) November 22, 2022

6.

Was he working udder cover at the time? https://t.co/ow8QhHsYRe — Anthony Hamilton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@1974Hamilton) November 22, 2022

7.

*film noir detective voice* crimes of dishonesty, the worst type of crime https://t.co/87aGphM8jp — The corpse of England's euro hopes (@JurassicArse) November 22, 2022

8.

Tweets worded like they were written in the 1400s: https://t.co/N7obRyAJtS — Nick Pettigrew🇺🇦 (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 22, 2022

9.

Who’s the main suspect, Thatcher? — Florence of Northumbria (@FlorenceHRScott) November 22, 2022

10.

They usually reserve the tough-guy poses for pics with a table covered in weapons or heroin, not Graham's Family Dairy semi-skimmed. Still, the main thing is this stuff is off the streets and away from Our Children. https://t.co/5Tw1NRonMX — Cruithneach (@Cruithneach) November 22, 2022

11.

why does that cop look like a pint of semi skimmed killed his wife https://t.co/iwjbmKwr11 — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) November 22, 2022

12.

this is like a comedy sketch mocking how cops often pose with seized bricks of cocaine and hash. https://t.co/c6x6pYqKXn — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ (@SloaneFragment) November 22, 2022

13.

14.

"That's right, I'm lactose intolerant – I'm intolerant of law breaking, lactose larceny committed by semi-skimmed scum like you!" https://t.co/MqLaey44ZG — Paul Cornish (@PaulGCornish) November 23, 2022

A man and a woman, both aged 47, have been charged. They might have got away with it if they hadn’t bottled it.

