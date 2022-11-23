Pics

Our 14 favourite funny reactions to Glasgow Police and their stolen milk haul

Poke Staff. Updated November 23rd, 2022

A photo of a member of Glasgow North Police guarding a stolen haul of milk has triggered a rash of jokes, puns and general mockery on Twitter.

Here’s why –

We’re absolutely not suggesting there’s anything funny about robbery, but some news just sounds like a joke set-up.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

A man and a woman, both aged 47, have been charged. They might have got away with it if they hadn’t bottled it.

Source Glasgow North Police Image Glasgow North Police