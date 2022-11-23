Evil, genius or evil genius?

Life

This dad confession, posted by u/Noobsworldlol in the r/ContagiousLaughter forum might be brilliant, it might be Gaslighting 101, but either way – that’s quite the laugh at the end.

Is he a genius or is he just mean? Redditors seemed to like it.

Man, I wish I had thought about this a few years ago.

Quiet_Goat8086

Ahh, this is what a prank should be: fun and harmless.

BluebirdExpress5682

100% genius, I’m trying this today.

DooooYouuuuRealise

My dad used to tell my 2 little sisters, on long car rides, that he’s going to “put the wings on”, which means that as long as they go to sleep now we’ll fly the rest of the way there. They’d wake up again and be like “wowww that was quick thanks for putting the wings on”.

ClickPiss

Where was this 18 years ago when my kids were young? How dare you hold back this genius from the world!!

StanfardJudgment507

And if they ever visit Mexico, they’ll just think they were jetlagged the entire trip!

Vuldyn

u/Sykoseiki shared the prank their own dad played on them.

The kind of shit dads do, I swear. When I was a kid, I asked my dad for a lollipop that they sold at the checkout register in the grocery store. He told me they were just decoration, so I never asked again. 10 years later when I had some money, I bought one of the decorative lollipops, and I stormed up to my pops and loudly exclaimed that they were NOT decoration. All he did was laugh. Many years later, after I had already left college, he sent me a care package for my birthday, chock to the brim with those damn lollipops. We both had a good laugh.

u/AdamantArmadillo pointed out a potential major flaw in the Spanish film prank.

~10 years later~ “Mr. and Mrs. Roberts, both of your children keep falling asleep in every Spanish class.”

via Gfycat

