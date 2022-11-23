Chuck Jones’ ground rules for Road Runner and Wile E Coyote are just fabulous

Entertainment

You’ll know all about Road Runner and the never-ending duel with Wile E Coyote of course.

And you’ll also know that somethings – like all those Acme products – was a constant thread throughout the whole thing. But you might now know just how many – and precise – the rules were for covering their world.

But now we do after @DannyDeraney shared this over on Twitter.

Chuck Jones nine rules for how the coyote and roadrunner functioned. So cool. pic.twitter.com/zIeltnh1cA — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 22, 2022

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here they are again in full.

Fabulous.

I've always loved this because it's like the rules for some damned soul's eternal punishment https://t.co/ul1raEviRn — Aaron Spacemuseum ✈️🚀🏛️ (@A_Hammer_Boy) November 23, 2022

The most non-sexual fun I had in college was a class called "The Films of Chuck Jones." Chuck would fly up from LA once a week with a dozen cartoons under his arm, screen them for the ten of us who took the class, then take us all out to dinner.

Best. Class. Ever. — Michael Taylor (@hollywoodjuicer) November 23, 2022

One must imagine Wile E. Coyote happy https://t.co/jFF1ETdgCQ — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) November 23, 2022

Chuck Jones lit should be taught in all schools. I mean, its all I know. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 23, 2022

Look, I’ve tweeted this before. I’ll tweet it again because all madness must have method. https://t.co/BQ4IgE1AlI — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) November 23, 2022

What was always interesting to me is that Rule 4 only did NOT apply when Wile E. was NOT with the Road Runner. Anytime he was in a cartoon with Bugs he talked up a storm about his "Super Genius." 😆 — Brittany L. Reid (@britangel21) November 23, 2022

The best shows set up a world, define its rules and adhere to them ruthlessly, even when it would be easier to break them. https://t.co/qGwUgvgt8g — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) November 23, 2022

When I was little, I remember watching the short, Hare Breadth Hurry, where Bugs Bunny fills in for the Road Runner. I never knew why he was not there and I asked my brother where was the Road Runner? My brother said he was dead. I believed it with my whole heart. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q8KYYh5WdT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) November 23, 2022

And just in case it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing – of course it has! – there’s also this …

