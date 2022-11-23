Entertainment

Chuck Jones’ ground rules for Road Runner and Wile E Coyote are just fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated November 23rd, 2022

You’ll know all about Road Runner and the never-ending duel with Wile E Coyote of course.

And you’ll also know that somethings – like all those Acme products – was a constant thread throughout the whole thing. But you might now know just how many – and precise – the rules were for covering their world.

But now we do after @DannyDeraney shared this over on Twitter.

Just in case that’s tricky to read, here they are again in full.

Fabulous.

And just in case it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing – of course it has! – there’s also this …

Source Twitter @DannyDeraney