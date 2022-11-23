A Tory MP quizzed Suella Braverman about ‘safe and legal’ asylum routes and her response – or lack of it – is properly jaw-dropping

Politics

Half of Britons apparently think Suella Braverman is doing a bad job as Home Secretary. Braverman, of course, was infamously brought back into the Cabinet by PM Rishi Sunak just days after she resigned over a serious security breach.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Home Sec – 11% of people think she’s doing a good job, so that’s something to work on, right?

But perhaps those 11% should watch this exchange with Braverman today after she was asked by Conservative MP Tim Loughton about safe and legal routes to the UK for people looking to escape a war zone and religious persecution.

And her answer – or rather, lack of it – is a properly jaw-dropping watch.

Tim Loughton(Tory MP) – I'm a 16 year old orphan, from an East African country, escaping a war zone & religious persecution, & I have a sibling legally in the UK… what is a safe & legal route for me to come to the UK? Suella Braverman flounders badly pic.twitter.com/7zvoRQeAc4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 23, 2022

Home Secretary there, everyone!

Just in case it reminded you of another Braverman moment but you can’t quite place it …

Braverman has always been pure gold. Here’s a flashback to her ERG brilliance. pic.twitter.com/LW0DW6BqHF — Brendan May (@bmay) July 8, 2022

And here’s just a flavour of the shock and outrage people felt after watching it today.

Tim Loughton totally owning Suella Braverman over asylum and legal routes

She is clueless#ToriesOut139 #SunakOut30 #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/ilceOG6O9l — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 23, 2022

Very revealing when she can't resort to calling the questioner a "woke Labour MP" to avoid giving a proper answer. — Colman 🇮🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦💙 (@colmanc) November 23, 2022

Shambolic, and utterly sickening. She doesn't even know her own immigration policy. Which begs the question – what is Suella Braverman actually any use for? https://t.co/i7uYMjABCq — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” – “shitbag” (@getnorthern) November 23, 2022

A home secretary that can not even answer the question,or come up with an answer[and the answer she did give seemed to say there only choice was an illegal route?],no wonder she would not come to commons to answer questions. — marknew (@marknew33597947) November 23, 2022

She **knows** the answer is that there are NO legal routes unless you’re from a country where we have a specific, special arrangement. This is a deliberate policy decision. Braverman is doing all she can to avoid saying it out loud because even she realises how bad that sounds. — Naomi 🇬🇧🇪🇺 #GeneralElectionNow (@NaomiBr22935667) November 23, 2022

A Tory MP finally destroys all the lies about "illegal" asylum seekers. There is no way for asylum seekers to claim asylum other than on the UK mainland. Travelling here to do so does not break any laws. The UK deliberately makes it difficult, but it is not "illegal". https://t.co/ksjhiaXbUe — Chris Smith (@ledredman) November 23, 2022

She was quite capable of answering, but she was rather quiet about it:

– no safe and legal route

– you have to get here somehow and make your claim https://t.co/CZBV6BkCkk — Ed Wilson (@eddwilson) November 23, 2022

EVERYBODY SHOULD WATCH THIS👇 pic.twitter.com/3mnNz5DjMK — Prof Nisreen Alwan 🌻 (@Dr2NisreenAlwan) November 23, 2022

How Braverman is unable to give a definitive answer to such a simple question is beyond belief.

She appears as totally out of her depth for such a position (she is)

Is also misleading Committee as refused earlier to state legal advice received which we know she chose to ignore — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 23, 2022

An excellent question. One that EVERY MP, of whatever party, should be asking daily. https://t.co/qDuJDqYoie — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 23, 2022

and yet, if you arrive somehow, like, in a dingy, say, Suella calls that an invasion and dreams of deporting you to Rwanda. — Mutant Productions ᐰ 💎 🐀 (@CptMutant) November 23, 2022

