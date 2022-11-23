Politics

A Tory MP quizzed Suella Braverman about ‘safe and legal’ asylum routes and her response – or lack of it – is properly jaw-dropping

November 23rd, 2022

Half of Britons apparently think Suella Braverman is doing a bad job as Home Secretary. Braverman, of course, was infamously brought back into the Cabinet by PM Rishi Sunak just days after she resigned over a serious security breach.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Home Sec – 11% of people think she’s doing a good job, so that’s something to work on, right?

But perhaps those 11% should watch this exchange with Braverman today after she was asked by Conservative MP Tim Loughton about safe and legal routes to the UK for people looking to escape a war zone and religious persecution.

And her answer – or rather, lack of it – is a properly jaw-dropping watch.

Home Secretary there, everyone!

Just in case it reminded you of another Braverman moment but you can’t quite place it …

And here’s just a flavour of the shock and outrage people felt after watching it today.

