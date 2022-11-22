This egg burger ‘face’ recipe had the internet heaving and this chef’s response was simply delicious

Videos

Over on TikTok someone called @myjanebrain has gone wildly viral with this egg burger recipe which, well, you’re going to have to have a watch for yourself.

‘I’m never making burgers another way,’ says Jane.

To which @BornAKang said on Twitter: ‘I swear some people should be banned from cooking.’ And they might have a point …

It prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

Good night, and good luck with the nightmares! pic.twitter.com/10mcmOEvgi — Joe R • jryerr on IG (@joer__) November 22, 2022

The one with the blood in it’s eyes definitely did it for me pic.twitter.com/M32jCfnQP7 — Ayooo teetee🍊 (@hoesluvteetee) November 22, 2022

I’ve always been unsure as to why Americans think we English can’t cook and I hope she went to prison after this video and meal was made… https://t.co/xGTV9Xxxm9 — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) November 22, 2022

Grocery cost too much for yt people to keep playing with food like this — Breezy.F.Baby🤫 (@_BreezyBabii_) November 22, 2022

But this chef’s response surely said it best …

Actual real chef reactions to whatever the fuck she tried to pass off as culinary guidance makes it even better. This dude is the best on TikTok giving his reactions to other people’s cooking demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/nrVfun8UZJ — julian chwang (@ChwangJulian) November 22, 2022

Delicious.

And just in case you were thinking it’s just some epic trolling from @myjanebrain, well, one of her other recipes is ‘how to cook a chicken in a pumpkin’ so you might be onto something.

But in 2022, it’s wise not to stick your neck out too far.

