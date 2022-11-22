Videos

This egg burger ‘face’ recipe had the internet heaving and this chef’s response was simply delicious

Poke Staff. Updated November 22nd, 2022

Over on TikTok someone called @myjanebrain has gone wildly viral with this egg burger recipe which, well, you’re going to have to have a watch for yourself.

‘I’m never making burgers another way,’ says Jane.

To which @BornAKang said on Twitter: ‘I swear some people should be banned from cooking.’ And they might have a point …

It prompted no end of totally on-point responses …

But this chef’s response surely said it best …

Delicious.

And just in case you were thinking it’s just some epic trolling from @myjanebrain, well, one of her other recipes is ‘how to cook a chicken in a pumpkin’ so you might be onto something.

But in 2022, it’s wise not to stick your neck out too far.

READ MORE

This ‘controversial opinion’ Tinder exchange escalated at the speed of sound and your jaw will be on the floor

Source TikTok @myjanebrain Twitter @Ordainedprophet