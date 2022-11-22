The video of these two dogs playing hide and seek is today’s loveliest thing

Animals

Here’s a fabulous few seconds to take your mind off everything that’s going on in the outside world right now.

It’s a video of these two dogs playing hide and seek and it’s a proper cockle warmer.

Awww!

‘At first I thought it was coincidence until he hid again when his buddy turned around. That was on purpose!’

LordOdin99 ‘They look like the best of friends!’

Basic_Setting6031 ‘Having so much fun together …’

Tima_chan ‘That was fun. Thanks for giving me a reason to laugh today.’

lost_n_delirious

READ MORE

This mother chimp finally meeting her baby after two days will have your eyes leaking

Source Reddit u/Thund3rbolt