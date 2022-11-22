The video of these two dogs playing hide and seek is today’s loveliest thing
Here’s a fabulous few seconds to take your mind off everything that’s going on in the outside world right now.
It’s a video of these two dogs playing hide and seek and it’s a proper cockle warmer.
Awww!
‘At first I thought it was coincidence until he hid again when his buddy turned around. That was on purpose!’
LordOdin99
‘They look like the best of friends!’
Basic_Setting6031
‘Having so much fun together …’
Tima_chan
‘That was fun. Thanks for giving me a reason to laugh today.’
lost_n_delirious
Source Reddit u/Thund3rbolt