Entertainment

Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to the FIFA President’s weird press conference

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2022

The Qatari World Cup is mired in controversy. The treatment of migrant workers, laws against homosexuality and the country’s inability to protect Jewish fans from harm are just a few of the many problems that have been flagged up.

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, gave a speech to assembled journalists, in which he dismissed the legitimate concerns of several groups in a seriously offensive fashion.

If he thought it would take any heat off FIFA for awarding the tournament to Qatar, he was seriously mistaken.

A speech so bizarre …so terrible was always crying out for the attention of Michael Spicer’s long-suffering assistant in the Room Next Door.

We did not see that coming.

When Michael shared it on Twitter, it got the plaudits it so richly deserves.

If the Elon Musk debacle has had you wavering, Holger Sandte’s tweet might resonate with you.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer had some savage tips for Boris Johnson from the Room Next Door

Source Michael Spicer Image Screengrab