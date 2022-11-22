Michael Spicer was in the Room Next Door to the FIFA President’s weird press conference

Entertainment

The Qatari World Cup is mired in controversy. The treatment of migrant workers, laws against homosexuality and the country’s inability to protect Jewish fans from harm are just a few of the many problems that have been flagged up.

FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, gave a speech to assembled journalists, in which he dismissed the legitimate concerns of several groups in a seriously offensive fashion.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at news conference in Doha: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker” pic.twitter.com/GozWBXd1Fd — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 19, 2022

If he thought it would take any heat off FIFA for awarding the tournament to Qatar, he was seriously mistaken.

FIFA makes the NFL look like Doctors Without Borders. https://t.co/fK9YZZQl8X — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 19, 2022

There is one simple rule for how to start a speech: do not start it like this. https://t.co/wnzTyIeWdl — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 19, 2022

A speech so bizarre …so terrible was always crying out for the attention of Michael Spicer’s long-suffering assistant in the Room Next Door.

We did not see that coming.

When Michael shared it on Twitter, it got the plaudits it so richly deserves.

I had my morning brew spewing out my nose laughing at this. I feel like a teapot. https://t.co/YT9UqWfoCp — @[email protected] (@philmscribe) November 21, 2022

Good as ever, but the curveball in the last 10 seconds really stepped it up a gear! https://t.co/z7mIsLBnWS — Methodical Mark (@MethodicalMark) November 21, 2022

Worth every second of the whole 2 minutes… https://t.co/DJjWYBFDuY — Kimberley Neve, RNutr (@KLNeve) November 21, 2022

Enjoy this ad for the new FIFA Adviser VR game (Virtual Insanity edition): https://t.co/qKIb8yyrE1 — Quorrl (@Quorrl) November 21, 2022

If the Elon Musk debacle has had you wavering, Holger Sandte’s tweet might resonate with you.

One of the reasons to not leave Twitter, possibly https://t.co/BZN6V3HWAV — Holger Sandte (@HolgerSandte) November 21, 2022

