Politics

Footballers were ordered not to wear One Love armbands – but that didn’t stop Alex Scott flying the flag

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2022

A lot of criticism has been levelled against anyone taking part in the Qatar World Cup, with suggestions that their presence both endorses and profits from the Qatari regime’s human rights abuses.

One argument used against those accusations has been that taking part provides a platform to speak out. For example, by the players wearing inclusive One Love armbands.

That plan was scuppered on Monday.

The climbdown wasn’t well received.

The players on the pitch may not have felt they could go ahead with the protest, but former Arsenal and England defender, Alex Scott, stepped up to fly the flag as a pundit.

>

Not everybody appreciated her stance.

Many, many more gave her a metaphorical cheer.

Once a Lioness …

READ MORE

Joe Lycett had the magnificent last word in his David Beckham World Cup protest

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab