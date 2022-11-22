Footballers were ordered not to wear One Love armbands – but that didn’t stop Alex Scott flying the flag

Politics

A lot of criticism has been levelled against anyone taking part in the Qatar World Cup, with suggestions that their presence both endorses and profits from the Qatari regime’s human rights abuses.

A reminder that David Beckham, who initially said he was "disgusted" by Qatar winning the 2022 World Cup hosting rights, now has a $277 MILLION ambassador deal with Qatar. It's truly odd how little his reputation has suffered from this craven hypocrisy. https://t.co/e1xrJhWRpG — Leander Schaerlaeckens (@LeanderAlphabet) November 9, 2022

One argument used against those accusations has been that taking part provides a platform to speak out. For example, by the players wearing inclusive One Love armbands.

That plan was scuppered on Monday.

England, Wales and other European teams will not wear OneLove armbands at World Cup matches after Fifa warns of fines https://t.co/wveHgue4a3 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2022

The climbdown wasn’t well received.

I'm no expert but most successful protests don't start by letting the organisation you are protesting let you know if you can protest first. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 21, 2022

Boycott the World Cup? Absolutely not. Instead we will go there and use our presence to highlight the issues and hold power to account. But only if they let us, and no one feels uncomfortable, and we don’t actually have to do anything. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) November 21, 2022

FIFA determines that the wearing of rainbow armbands is against the rules, although their minds could be changed for the right price… — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 21, 2022

One Love* * Conditions apply. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) November 21, 2022

Might have been nice to show solidarity with people who face far worse threats than a yellow — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 21, 2022

FIFA: We support and welcome the LGBTQ+ community Also FIFA: We will yellow card and/or fine the players/clubs for even a token gesture of support to the LGBTQ+ community. https://t.co/ZrFVLcGt1k — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 21, 2022

The players on the pitch may not have felt they could go ahead with the protest, but former Arsenal and England defender, Alex Scott, stepped up to fly the flag as a pundit.

Alex Scott is wearing the One Love arm band whilst presenting on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/GAZxwEKw0H — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 21, 2022

Not everybody appreciated her stance.

She's being disrespectful to Qatar. When will the English learn that their arrogance is costing them. — Walter chu 🇨🇲 🇨🇲 🇨🇲 (@chu_alang) November 21, 2022

I have no quantitive experience with any of this but my opinion is, this is a load of boring nonsense…this tournament is about a sport…when did it turn in to a platform for woke opinionated diversification using an international stage to push a narrative 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Lee Smith 🦁 (@LSPav57) November 21, 2022

Many, many more gave her a metaphorical cheer.

This is the reason queer people hate performative corporate allyship. The virtue signalling. The rainbow sandwiches and pride flag toothbrushes. We all know that when silence is more lucrative you’ll all keep your mouths shut. Good on you @AlexScott thank you for being so brave https://t.co/IqrO9BxQ6S — Sarah Keyworth (@sarahkcomedy) November 21, 2022

The threat of sporting sanctions stopped Harry Kane from wearing the OneLove armband, but the legend that is Alex Scott made sure it didn’t go to waste. FIFA can’t book her either.💪 pic.twitter.com/REFjJEWEuH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 21, 2022

Alex Scott you legend pic.twitter.com/Tvzei6sh5s — Ali Tweedale (@alitweedale) November 21, 2022

Alex scott a women who has just come out and now is in a country where she she can be killed or imprisoned for being part of the community is wearing the one love armband, brave and powerful stuff from her pic.twitter.com/1f2RYvtpDg — – A🦋 (@Ava_wfc) November 21, 2022

Always said if you're going to go cover this tournament, then use that platform for good. Alex Scott is showing support for LGBTQ people to millions in the UK and around the world. pic.twitter.com/BxMMHGplSH — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (mas.to/@jackdunc1) (@JackDunc1) November 21, 2022

FIFA may have banned England from wearing a Pride Armband on field at the World Cup, but English analyst Alex Scott is wearing it on the sideline as she broadcasts to the Nation. Positivity 1 Dystopia 0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👑 pic.twitter.com/AUlLJ6gRjb — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 21, 2022

Another principled act. Solidarity with @AlexScott and all those using their platform to support others. https://t.co/7oRs04unKo — John Fellows (@John_Fellows) November 21, 2022

Once a Lioness …

