News that MPs can claim expenses for Christmas parties has gone down like a Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2022

In ‘We’re all in this together’ news, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) allows MPs to put in an expenses claim for the cost of their office Christmas party, including food, non-alcoholic drinks, and decorations.

As more in the UK face the stark choice between heating and eating, with some not able to afford much of either, it’s not going to be a popular move, with a lot of MPs already calling it out.

If MPs are baffled by it, just imagine how everybody else is feeling.

To sum up –

Source Sky News Image lloorraa on Pixabay