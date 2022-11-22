News that MPs can claim expenses for Christmas parties has gone down like a Kwasi Kwarteng mini-budget

Pics

In ‘We’re all in this together’ news, new guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) allows MPs to put in an expenses claim for the cost of their office Christmas party, including food, non-alcoholic drinks, and decorations.

Taxpayers will pay for the festivities – but alcohol cannot be included in the 'hospitality' claim, according to guidance to MPs https://t.co/9XTffWLJLP — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 22, 2022

As more in the UK face the stark choice between heating and eating, with some not able to afford much of either, it’s not going to be a popular move, with a lot of MPs already calling it out.

I don’t know of a single MP who asked for this or intends to use it. It is totally inappropriate and I shall certainly not be taking it up. https://t.co/xckgWaar33 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 22, 2022

Just want to say no one asked for this, no one I know will use it. The guidance wasn't made by MPs and yet we will be pilloried for it. I think it's really irresponsible to issue this guidance as if MPs have been clamouring for it when I've literally never heard anyone do that. https://t.co/d1nIfuSZcC — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) November 22, 2022

No one has asked for this and I don’t know anyone that will use it. Ridiculous decision that I hope is overturned. https://t.co/rYnJm61l9F — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) November 22, 2022

If MPs are baffled by it, just imagine how everybody else is feeling.

1.

Johnson's legacy. Tax payer funded parties https://t.co/FTHqXyFE87 — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) November 22, 2022

2.

What the ACTUAL FUCK??

"Oh, you don't like it when we have parties eh? How about we have parties and charge you for them? Suck on that!" https://t.co/Vxq0QDjziQ — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) November 22, 2022

3.

Looks like I'm going to be buying a carboot full of chocolate liqueurs 🥸 https://t.co/OGIKgs7tKB — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 22, 2022

4.

This is sick. MPs have NO right to claim ANY expenses for 'hospitality' from Taxpayers #CostOfLivingCrisis.Pure greed Not good enough to say MPs didn't ask for it or not involved in decision. Bullshit. It's a benefit. If MPs are against it demand for it to be revoked immediately https://t.co/RZuxaR60yt — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) November 22, 2022

5.

Any MP claiming any food, drink, or entertainment expenses should be forced to have a full on constituency meeting explaining where and what every single penny was spent on. Following that the constituents should be allowed a recall. — Cratig (@Cratig) November 22, 2022

6.

7.

I think I might stop paying taxes This is disgusting https://t.co/7jHAmct7pv — Thom Baker (@Thom_Baker) November 22, 2022

8.

9.

This is weird double standards (as ever)

As a public servant, I have to pay for my own Xmas party. I have no problem with that.

Why don't MPs? https://t.co/sGAf01O5Ru — Cazoo 🪣🪠 🐶🇪🇺 (@cazzerbooth) November 22, 2022

10.

Oh I'm so pleased as I was looking for something new to pay for 🤷‍♀️🙄 https://t.co/l8xrahyXGo — Debs (@Debs2500) November 22, 2022

11.

Ipsa formed in light of the expenses scandal. Ipsa ‘Do fancy a party on the plebs lads and lasses?’ Not sure they get their remit! — T (@wukintunmarra) November 22, 2022

To sum up –

Seriously, these Downing Street Christmas parties must be LIT if they're worth constantly bringing down their own government.https://t.co/BR1pdZE9sO — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 22, 2022

READ MORE

George Eustice’s cost-of-living advice wasn’t the slam dunk he thought – 15 favourite reactions

Source Sky News Image lloorraa on Pixabay