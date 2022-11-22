This mother chimp finally meeting her baby after two days will have your eyes leaking

Animals

A video from Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas has gone wildly viral, and is causing serious eye leaks wherever it’s seen.

It shows the reaction of a 28-year-old chimpanzee, named Mahale, to finally meeting her third baby, Kucheza, two days after complications during his caesarian birth led to him being whisked away for medical support.

Watch how it happened – with the sound up.

There was a baby chimp born at The Sedgwick County Zoo, the baby had to be put on oxygen for a few days. This is a clip of it being reintroduced to its mother for the first time. pic.twitter.com/E3uwemfhjq — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) November 18, 2022

If that doesn’t move you, you have a stone for a heart. These responses are typical of the thousands more which have been posted on various platforms.

I'm going out now, if Twitter isn't here when I get back this will be the last thing I saw#TwitterOFF https://t.co/QblhoIcpl9 — meyerlandesman (@meyerlandesman) November 18, 2022

oh pals, this just floored me. https://t.co/fK5SCnAIR7 — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 18, 2022

I keep going back to watch this again. Just beautiful. https://t.co/mQQw4jIEIY — Finance Cassandra (@Frances_Coppola) November 18, 2022

Awww.. when the little hand comes up… 😢 https://t.co/FVmVGtBa7V — Tara Weber (@TaraNWeber) November 18, 2022

Actor Chris Evans was equally smitten.

I’ve watched this 100 times https://t.co/oXh8FFZl5G — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 18, 2022

It earned him this invitation

We could do that all day. ⭐️🇺🇸@ChrisEvans let us know if you ever come to Wichita and want to meet our newest little superhero. https://t.co/8DAi04qBcp — Sedgwick County Zoo (@SedgwickCoZoo) November 19, 2022

The zoo’s local news station shared a close-up of baby Kucheza.

All together now –

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

