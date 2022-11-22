Animals

This mother chimp finally meeting her baby after two days will have your eyes leaking

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 22nd, 2022

A video from Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas has gone wildly viral, and is causing serious eye leaks wherever it’s seen.

It shows the reaction of a 28-year-old chimpanzee, named Mahale, to finally meeting her third baby, Kucheza, two days after complications during his caesarian birth led to him being whisked away for medical support.

Watch how it happened – with the sound up.

If that doesn’t move you, you have a stone for a heart. These responses are typical of the thousands more which have been posted on various platforms.

Actor Chris Evans was equally smitten.

It earned him this invitation

The zoo’s local news station shared a close-up of baby Kucheza.

All together now –

from Aww GIFs via Gfycat

Source @Imposter_Edits Image Screengrab