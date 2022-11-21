Watch the sublimely awkward moment this GB News presenter realises their poll went against Brexit

Entertainment

Over on the Twitter account of GB News, where newsreaders’ careers go to die, they’ve conducted a poll on people’s opinions of Brexit. It didn’t turn out like they might have expected.

When it was time to deliver the results, former Brexit Party MEP and general election loser, Martin Daubney had a little trouble – both understanding what he was reading and saying it out loud.

It’s a very funny watch.

Check his face after telling the lie that their poll said viewers were still Pro Brexit pic.twitter.com/WoFAZXiNpa — Time For Change #PRNow #GTTO #GeneralElectionNow (@AlanWolfson) November 20, 2022

Awkward.

His clear discomfort was very entertaining to tweeters, who left a lot of comments like these.

Beautiful. Martin Daubney physically unable to form the words required to break it to the viewers of GB News that their own poll shows that 55% would now vote against Brexit 👌😂 pic.twitter.com/wZ4IvLExkD — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) November 20, 2022

Set to become an aboslute classic of the genre https://t.co/dBhOjzI9Il — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 20, 2022

"Oh Martha, I've shat meself on live telebox" pic.twitter.com/Py8AqcnCzJ — James Dankworth 🇪🇺 (@JimmyDankworth) November 20, 2022

That moment when you've seen your own arse on national(ish) TV. https://t.co/nDHBehC6yg pic.twitter.com/KNdrt82JXP — Sean Callaghan (@keanespirit) November 20, 2022

This is possibly the funniest bit of live reporting I have ever seen… and I've seen all this stuff!https://t.co/3U7zqr2Veu https://t.co/u8s1ctJRQ7 — Higgins Cartoons (@higginscartoons) November 20, 2022

Video journalist Matt Capon did the only reasonable thing.

I've tweaked the GB News clip from earlier today – when Martin Daubney had mistakenly assumed the Brexit poll would fall in favour of leave rather than 55% supporting remain. pic.twitter.com/5PiZuDFA2i — Matt Capon (@MattLCapon) November 20, 2022

Here’s the moment Daubney actually managed to spit out the words.

the follow up is about as awkward as you expect it to be #gbeebies pic.twitter.com/rXiFFOGWFA — CallumElsdon.com Travel Blog 🌏✈️🌎 (@celsdonblog) November 20, 2022

There’s a Reddit forum for that.

You lost, Mr Daubney. Get over it.

