Watch the sublimely awkward moment this GB News presenter realises their poll went against Brexit

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 21st, 2022

Over on the Twitter account of GB News, where newsreaders’ careers go to die, they’ve conducted a poll on people’s opinions of Brexit. It didn’t turn out like they might have expected.

When it was time to deliver the results, former Brexit Party MEP and general election loser, Martin Daubney had a little trouble – both understanding what he was reading and saying it out loud.

It’s a very funny watch.

Awkward.

His clear discomfort was very entertaining to tweeters, who left a lot of comments like these.

Video journalist Matt Capon did the only reasonable thing.

Here’s the moment Daubney actually managed to spit out the words.

There’s a Reddit forum for that.

You lost, Mr Daubney. Get over it.

Source @AlanWolfson Image Screengrab