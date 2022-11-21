The satisfaction of totally owning this unreasonable boss is simply tangible

Life

The corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ often features unreasonable sounding employers given exactly the response they deserved, and this one is a classic of the genre.

It was shared by toefungusgonebad – sorry to hear that – who said ‘Yeah, no,’ the tale of a boss who said someone had to come in even though they had booked a holiday some time earlier which had already been approved.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

“You probably did the request wrong.” Typical bad managers to blame the employee instead of a potential bug in the system.’

Lu-12518 ‘The level of disrespect is outstanding.’

metacyan ‘Please pick up … lol icing meet cake.’

Estalies ‘How difficult is it to say, “look, we are in a jam, and although you are not responsible for the situation, is there any way we can work something out?” ‘No, that’s too difficult.’

lesChaps ‘What happened to… “Can you please?” Or any requests in the form of a question and not a command? ‘Also, bad idea to threaten employees when short staffed. Especially for a middle manager butt licker who will now have to cancel their shitty trip.’

everybodydumb ‘I’ve read this several times and must say that the hero’s journey here is supurb. The intro, the conflict, the denouement. Extremely satisfying. Would recommend. 10/10.’

Source Reddit u/toefungusgonebad