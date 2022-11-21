A right-wing journalist’s rebuke of Kathy Burke for swearing was the Self-own of the Year

Celebrity

Carole Malone, whose News of the World claim that illegal immigrants are given ‘free cars’ led to a retraction and apology by the now defunct newspaper, walked herself into a Twitter storm at the weekend.

While attempting to stir up some culture war nonsense, she had a pop at a bona fide national treasure.

Tweeters weren’t prepared to sit back and let anyone criticise Kathy Burke – and certainly not for the imaginary crimes of ‘being woke’ and ‘swearing too much’.

Well yes, yes we do and we fucking love Kathy Burke as well. https://t.co/4YbH9AkvDn — Nicole 💙 (@nicolejauthor) November 19, 2022

Kathy Burke is a 1000x more decent person than you could ever be. You’re not fit to shine her shoes. https://t.co/iFSEJD2ro5 — Miffy Sniffy Whiffy-Woo! (@miffythegamer) November 19, 2022

Kathy Burke has spent the day retweeting accounts to help promote their small businesses, she does it every year. What have you done apart from complain about swearing! https://t.co/fjOBtcTfK7 — The Rt Hon Lady Matildamog (@Jc62Matildamog) November 19, 2022

Kathy Burke is a national fucking treasure. https://t.co/M8tiN9LL1J — 🦇Royston🦇 (@Voodoo_Roy) November 19, 2022

There was another reason why Carole Malone should have thought twice before picking that particular battle, and the wonderful Janey Godley drew her attention to it.

There are there tweets where you swear, why do you use such filthy language and yet speak about other people swearing? You can have it both ways? https://t.co/NUgd9oi4My — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 19, 2022

Her response was a texbook example of unwise doubling down.

Janey was happy to oblige.

She wasn’t the only one.

When you’re Thunderbrexiter & Daily Express journalist Carole Malone and you’re disgusted by the filthy language of woke people 👀👇😂 https://t.co/Bz6Rf3LMrT pic.twitter.com/UVy0s07h0u — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) November 20, 2022

Here you go Carole. Just a small selection.

(PS you’re not fit to lick Kathy Burke’s boots) https://t.co/VZx9KE7rN8 pic.twitter.com/PmDhHbAodU — Hilly (@HillyFoz) November 19, 2022

This you love? 👇🏼 Twitter always keeps receipts ya divvy 🙄 https://t.co/aR8WH3IYhh pic.twitter.com/VeR35Lzqo9 — ℓουℓου 🕷🐟❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) November 19, 2022

Kathy saw the resulting ownfest and had this relatable reaction.

Some peroxide piranha who refers to themselves as a “journalist” tried to cause a pile on against me for a tweet I did several months ago. How very investigative. It’s backfired right up her hypocritical arsehole. Lovely stuff. — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) November 20, 2022

If you want to find the small businesses that Kathy spent her day retweeting, they’re in the replies to this tweet

It’s that time of year again when arty small businesses might want a RT for online crimbo shoppers. If that’s you, tweet away and fingers crossed it might help a wee bit. ♥️🎨🧵 — Kath 🇺🇦💙🙀❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) November 19, 2022

