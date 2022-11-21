News

People enjoyed the magnificent shade thrown by Channel 4 News in this landlords news report

Poke Staff. Updated November 21st, 2022

This clip from a Channel 4 News report about landlords has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

In the magnificently subtle but totally brutal shade stakes, it’s definitely up there.

Ooof.

