People enjoyed the magnificent shade thrown by Channel 4 News in this landlords news report

This clip from a Channel 4 News report about landlords has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

In the magnificently subtle but totally brutal shade stakes, it’s definitely up there.

"people tend to think landlords are cashing in on rents going up" pic.twitter.com/RKYTeCAhiV — it's a fuckin emu 🔴 (@adamjamesdavis_) November 17, 2022

The director of this segment just straight up showing off the lambo logo: pic.twitter.com/hDJqAbHQ9D — Atexo (@Atexo02) November 18, 2022

10/10 videography work by channel 4, literally no notes. This is modern British art https://t.co/GJu2idtauL — Iris 🍉 (@iris_frs) November 17, 2022

Has he tried cutting his Netflix or peloton subscription, or maybe selling his lambo if he’s struggling to afford increased mortgage rates? — Winston G (@winstongld) November 17, 2022

I’d give this a BAFTA. Both the camera work and the edit are just perfection https://t.co/8i8NkN0tFo — Willard Foxton Todd (@WillardFoxton) November 18, 2022

"I need to make the public sympathetic…" "Would you mind letting us do a close up on you Lambourghini outside your gated mansion?" — The Lord's Dog (@Domini__canes) November 17, 2022

Source Twitter @iris_frs @adamjamesdavis_