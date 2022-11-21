Joe Lycett had the magnificent last word in his David Beckham World Cup protest

Celebrity

England kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.

But just as Gareth Southgate’s team began, comedian Joe Lycett was bringing his David Beckham World Cup protest to a close in magnificent style.

You’ll remember how Lycett had said he would throw £10k into a shredder if Beckham did not withdraw from his inordinately well remunerated role at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Beckham didn’t just not step down from the role, he didn’t even respond. So Lycett did this.

And was that the end of the matter? No, it wasn’t, because Lycett has just published this PS to the whole thing, and it’s magnificent.

Last words surely don’t come better than that.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

Joe Lycett you legend 🙂pic.twitter.com/tPq6DkKlKt — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 21, 2022

We are very proud to be one of the LGBTQ+ charities mentioned! Thank you SO much @joelycett for supporting our work towards LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion in sport 💗 #RainbowLaces 🌈 https://t.co/bpZdNTxr1W — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) November 21, 2022

Perfect as ever https://t.co/WmdpGZNNY1 — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) November 21, 2022

To conclude …

Joe Lycett raised awareness, donated his own money to charity, and everyone who went mad about the shredding only amplified his voice further. A national treasure. https://t.co/jzOMFGy4iK pic.twitter.com/HMzp04jp1p — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) November 21, 2022

Or if you prefer.

King of the world https://t.co/dwlobiEJq6 — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) November 21, 2022

Final thought …

Joe Lycett for Sports Personality Of The Year. https://t.co/smZSGocU7u — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) November 21, 2022

Yes!

