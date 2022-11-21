Celebrity

Joe Lycett had the magnificent last word in his David Beckham World Cup protest

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2022

England kicked off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.

But just as Gareth Southgate’s team began, comedian Joe Lycett was bringing his David Beckham World Cup protest to a close in magnificent style.

You’ll remember how Lycett had said he would throw £10k into a shredder if Beckham did not withdraw from his inordinately well remunerated role at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Beckham didn’t just not step down from the role, he didn’t even respond. So Lycett did this.

And was that the end of the matter? No, it wasn’t, because Lycett has just published this PS to the whole thing, and it’s magnificent.

Last words surely don’t come better than that.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Or if you prefer.

Final thought …

Yes!

Source Twitter @joelycett