17 times the jokes just whooshed right over people’s heads

One thing the internet isn’t short of is people willing to jump in and tell you you’re wrong. Sometimes, they tell you you’re wrong when you aren’t, and that’s often because there’s a joke lurking that they simply haven’t spotted.

These 17 posts are the perfect examples of that phenomenon – all from Reddit’s r/whoosh forum – as in the whooshing sound as the joke flies over the person’s head.

1. Good at maths, bad at jokes



2. To be fair, ‘Man Queen’ sounds better



3. Nothing gets past Sherlock, here



4. Do they think that’s how Korean is spelt?



5. The penny still hasn’t dropped to this day



6. Boxing Day hangover?



7. They meant well



8. Nerd alert



9. The facepalm a day later could be heard a mile away



10. Because everybody thinks puppies can laugh, right?



11. Not just any gun, though – a Christmas gun



12. The camouflage works



13. Another pedant in the trap



15. Spot the idiot



15. The accidental joke explainer has entered the chat



16. Nothing breaks a Nokia 3310 – NOTHING!



17. That’s no way to curry favour



BONUS – What gave him away?



Source r/whoosh Image r/whoosh