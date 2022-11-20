Pics

17 times the jokes just whooshed right over people’s heads

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2022

One thing the internet isn’t short of is people willing to jump in and tell you you’re wrong. Sometimes, they tell you you’re wrong when you aren’t, and that’s often because there’s a joke lurking that they simply haven’t spotted.

These 17 posts are the perfect examples of that phenomenon – all from Reddit’s r/whoosh forum – as in the whooshing sound as the joke flies over the person’s head.

1. Good at maths, bad at jokes


Via

2. To be fair, ‘Man Queen’ sounds better


Via

3. Nothing gets past Sherlock, here


Via

4. Do they think that’s how Korean is spelt?


Via

5. The penny still hasn’t dropped to this day


Via

6. Boxing Day hangover?


Via

7. They meant well


Via

8. Nerd alert


Via

9. The facepalm a day later could be heard a mile away


Via

10. Because everybody thinks puppies can laugh, right?


Via

11. Not just any gun, though – a Christmas gun


Via

12. The camouflage works


Via

13. Another pedant in the trap


Via

15. Spot the idiot


Via

15. The accidental joke explainer has entered the chat


Via

16. Nothing breaks a Nokia 3310 – NOTHING!


Via

17. That’s no way to curry favour


Via

BONUS – What gave him away?


Via

READ MORE

Sometimes it’s so much funnier when people don’t get the joke

Source r/whoosh Image r/whoosh