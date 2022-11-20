There was an attempt to get plate glass to bounce off grass
Australian TikToker @longdiss shared this clip of what happened when she – with a little help – tried to get a sheet of glass to bounce on grass – WHEN PUSHED OFF A SECOND-FLOOR BALCONY!
We’d say “You won’t believe what happened next.” but you will – you really, really will.
@longdiss Upon reflection, we should have called professional movers. The audacity we had thinking this glass would have a safe landing. #movingday #fyp ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
It’s been viewed more that 10 million times, picking up a lot of very funny and very unsurprised comments.
Check these out.
slowlane901 thought they’d missed out a crucial step.
“You tape it to a mattress and sling it down.”
Obviously!
from Phoebe Waller Bridge GIFs via Gfycat
To sum up –
READ MORE
There was an attempt to trap a mouse – and it’s viral comedy gold
Source @longdiss Image Screengrab