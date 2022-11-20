A close encounter between a polar bear cub and a seal is the cutest thing you’ll see today
Back in 2018, the BBC aired an amazing natural history programme about a mother polar bear and her two cubs, struggling to survive in the vanishing tundra of Svalbard.
Here’s one small clip from Snow Bears, of a funny encounter between a cub and a seal.
It came to everybody’s attention again after being tweeted by the wonderful @fasc1nate Twitter account.
A seal startles a baby polar bear. pic.twitter.com/ox6MJ4PC0b
— Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 12, 2022
It provided some welcome levity, picking up comments like these.
I react in a very similar way when I’m startled https://t.co/yqR54jXEUR
— CanSprout (@SproutCan) November 13, 2022
We've all been there https://t.co/nfVEoTAmiO
— Rhys Knott (@buck_mitchell) November 13, 2022
There is so much to love about this interaction https://t.co/zv2Y5ihrS5
— Ayushi (@dramatickles) November 13, 2022
so pure, no crypto here https://t.co/rpUZL2F0om
— Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) November 13, 2022
Penalty! To the Bears! https://t.co/fZgNzQZ7yQ
— Paul Cochrane 🏴 (@mrdissent) November 13, 2022
Piers Mitchem had a serious point to add.
Scenes like this remind me of just how fascinating & beautiful our world is, how much we have to lose, and how important it is that we fight like hell to save it. https://t.co/DOyfXwL1aK
— Piers Mitchem (@piersmitchem) November 13, 2022
Who could argue with that?
