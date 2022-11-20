Animals

A close encounter between a polar bear cub and a seal is the cutest thing you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2022

Back in 2018, the BBC aired an amazing natural history programme about a mother polar bear and her two cubs, struggling to survive in the vanishing tundra of Svalbard.

Here’s one small clip from Snow Bears, of a funny encounter between a cub and a seal.

It came to everybody’s attention again after being tweeted by the wonderful @fasc1nate Twitter account.

It provided some welcome levity, picking up comments like these.

Piers Mitchem had a serious point to add.

Who could argue with that?

Source BBC Image Screengrab