This hilarious live TV fail on BBC Breakfast was simply perfect comedy timing

There was a fabulous moment on BBC1’s Breakfast today when the programme updated viewers on the extraordinary feat of rugby league star Kevin Sinfield, who is running seven ultra marathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

The live shots have become a regular part of the show, except today it’s fair to say the footage didn’t end entirely how they expected.

Poor Charlie Stayt!

Sinfield went to admire the brickwork on that historic wall. No problem here #BBCBreakfast — Odd Polls (@sdfpk) November 19, 2022

Takes us back to that London marathon moment with Paula Radcliffe all those years ago.

And you can support Kevin on JustGiving over here.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK