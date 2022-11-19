17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – as if you didn’t know already – when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘I used to work at the customer service desk’

(via)

2. ‘Playing the “will I have to resubmit this new patient paperwork” game’

(via)

3. ‘Got the best picture I’ve ever seen in my life today. Then my in-laws said “He looks like Trump!” :(‘

(via)

4. ‘My wife said to just grab a handful…She didn’t realize I could grip the whole row one handed’

(via)

5. ‘Getting a little confused by these instructions on this monitor’s packaging at work …’

(via)

6. ‘Found this while ordering Chinese takeout online. Should I be worried?🤣 ‘

(via)

7. ‘My mom has had this newspaper clipping pinned to the cork board in her kitchen since I was 12. I am now 26’

(via)

8. ‘Forgot my phone in English today. Found this on the camera roll after my teacher returned it’

(via)

9. ‘Small penis’

(via)