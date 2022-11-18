Twitter closed its offices after staff opted to quit rather than go ‘hardcore’ – 13 best responses

News

We mentioned yesterday how Elon Musk had emailed all Twitter staff telling them they’d better be prepared to get ‘extremely hardcore’ – AKA ‘work long hours at high intensity’ – or quit.

And to no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it turns out a lot of staff decided to quit, according to reports, throwing the future of the social media site bought by Musk for $44bn into further doubt.

So much so that the Twitter offices have closed until Monday.

Sources say Twitter has closed its offices and cut staff access until Monday. The news comes as hundreds of employees leave the company following an ultimatum from new CEO Elon Musk https://t.co/rXC38StdIP pic.twitter.com/kPSbQTGJdZ — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2022

And here are our favourite things people have been saying about it over on Reddit (which, unlike Twitter, will definitely be here next week. Well, we assume so).

1.

‘Offering 3 months pay to quit right before the holidays: not a good idea if your employees hate you.’

TheValgus

2.

“Let them tweet cake.”

TannedCroissant

3.

‘Musk trying to make twitter more profitable by having nobody on the payroll by Q2.’

Insectshelf3

4.

‘You can’t lose money if you’re not making any!’

Coakis

5.

‘They should team up and create Qwitter.’

setto66

6.

‘Looks like it’s happening a lot sooner than we thought.’

Jimbuscus

7.

‘Is the lettuce going to win again?’

HelpfulSilver

8.

‘Bankruptcy speed run WOOHOOO!.’

myroommatesaregreat

9.

‘Who woulda thought Twitter employees would decline the opportunity to work twice as hard as they did before with no added pay in service of the ego of some stupid douche.’

dotdotdotdadadotdot

10.

‘I’m confident that I could’ve lasted longer if I owned Twitter.

‘All I’ll ever need to say to outlast Melon was to say these phrases.

“uuuhhhuhhhh.”

“I see. I seee.”

“Carry on.”

‘What do you think?”

fernandopoejr

11.

“Twitter, which has lost many of its communication team members, did not respond to a request for comment.”

‘Never gets old.’

Interesting_Total_98

12.

‘I’m sure Musk is very surprised that after he laid off half the workforce, fired people who criticized or corrected him, cut all remote work, told people they would need to work long and hard hours and weekends, and gave out tons of mixed messaging as to who would actually have a job when all was said and done, some employees might not actually want to stay.

‘The real question is, when will Twitter implode completely, and which tech giant is going to swoop in, buy what’s left, and combine Twitter with their own offerings? Google? Microsoft? Bytedance?’

PerpetuallyOffline

13.

‘Rather than buying the company and running it into the ground, Elon could have taken the simpler route to kill Twitter by offering each of the 7500 employees $5 million to quit and he would have saved 6.5 billion dollars.’

qatest

READ MORE

The two Brian Coxs’ story about checking into the same hotel is today’s funniest thing

Source Reddit u/grab-n-g0