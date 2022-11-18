You’ve been coming up with Political Beatles songs – here’s our fab 15

Twitter

In a break from questions about his family’s business links with Russia, tax status and his judgement on the matter of choosing Cabinet members, we’ve found out something arguably positive about the prime minister.

Rishi Sunak has told @darrenmccaffrey his favourite band is The Beatles. — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 15, 2022

With that in mind, we set Twitter a challenge. Not as big a challenge as surviving Elon Musk, but a challenge nonetheless.

Rishi Sunak says his favourite band is The Beatles. Let's all give him some #PoliticalBeatles earworms. We'll start. #PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/u2C5E0j4Oi — The Poke (@ThePoke) November 16, 2022

You didn’t let us down, so we’ve gathered our favourites all together now.

I’ve got a feeling you’ll like these …

1.

When I'm £64 million richer than last week. — Andrew Stevenson (@the_a_stevenson) November 16, 2022

2.

Strawberry Fields are rotting.#politicalBeatles — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) November 16, 2022

3.

4.

The Long and Winding Food Bank Queue — . (@TheTiltman) November 16, 2022

5.

You've Got To Hide Your Cash Away — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) November 16, 2022

6.

Hey Bullshit — John Plunkett (@johnplunkett149) November 16, 2022

7.

#PoliticalBeatles Penny Lane is now 50 Pence Lane due to inflation — Rob Turner (@ReynardCity) November 16, 2022

8.

Back in the ECHR #PoliticalBeatles — BlueDino 🇺🇦💙 #FBPE #FBPPR #GTTO (@BlueDino38) November 16, 2022

9.

You Never Pay Me Your Taxes — Ozymandias Q. Jones XXXIII⅓® (Parody) (@Void0Reason) November 16, 2022

10.

Can't afford to buy me love#PoliticalBeatles — Sam (@Smamfa75) November 16, 2022

11.

Magical Mystery Poor #PoliticalBeatles — Garry Armstrong (@garryjarmstrong) November 16, 2022

12.

On the corner was a banker with a motorcar,

But the branch has closed and now he's on the dole.

He's forced to wear a Mac against the freezing cold,

Inflation's toll. — Vincent Paver (@vincent_paver) November 16, 2022

13.

Money Can Buy Me Gove https://t.co/K8GRrfifmg — Dave Bowers (@Bunkybowers) November 16, 2022

14.

While my electorate gently weeps #PoliticalBeatles — Explaining My Jokes When No-one Laughs (@michael_sas) November 16, 2022

15.

(You’ll need to work) Eight Days A Week #PoliticalBeatles — Simon Neale (@nealesj) November 16, 2022

One person, Tommy Mackay, went above and beyond with an actual recording.

In fact, he recorded several #PoliticalBeatles songs, which you can check out here.

Let us know if you can think of any new ones.

