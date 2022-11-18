Twitter

You’ve been coming up with Political Beatles songs – here’s our fab 15

Poke Staff. Updated November 18th, 2022

In a break from questions about his family’s business links with Russia, tax status and his judgement on the matter of choosing Cabinet members, we’ve found out something arguably positive about the prime minister.

With that in mind, we set Twitter a challenge. Not as big a challenge as surviving Elon Musk, but a challenge nonetheless.

You didn’t let us down, so we’ve gathered our favourites all together now.

I’ve got a feeling you’ll like these …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

One person, Tommy Mackay, went above and beyond with an actual recording.

In fact, he recorded several #PoliticalBeatles songs, which you can check out here.

Let us know if you can think of any new ones.

READ MORE

We challenged you to add the Partygate PM photos to different settings – 15 funny favourites (NSFW)

Image Screengrab