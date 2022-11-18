Paranormal Activity is even more terrifying with Mr Blobby

Entertainment

Halloween may have passed us by, but that doesn’t mean the scary season is done and dusted. For a start, have you read the OBR’s economic forecast for the UK?

In a more light-hearted – if still fairly terrifying – vein, this reworking of the creepy classic, Paranormal Activity, by the always entertaining Matt Highton, makes us wonder what might be stalking the ruins of Crinkley Bottom.

Matt shared the video on Twitter, which was still there at the time of writing.

I put Mr Blobby into Paranormal Activity. I'm so sorry… pic.twitter.com/46yAAJuWJP — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) November 17, 2022

Once they’d emerged from behind their sofas, this is what people had to say about it.

Genuinely disturbing. https://t.co/Q7Krv9sfD1 — Definately Andy Raff, Trust Me (Parody) (@Wulfboyraff) November 17, 2022

A cautionary video on why you don't say Mr Blobby three times in a mirror. https://t.co/RKRSuP7zOh — Shelly/Whoobs (@who_blue) November 17, 2022

Finally find this film scary. https://t.co/5zMlcUj4dp — Wivenhoe Funny Farm (@WivFunnyFarm) November 18, 2022

Please stop it, it was terrifying enough as it was. https://t.co/7KRkwhfT2j — Craig Brierley (@takanocraig) November 17, 2022

I'm on a bus full of people contemplating their very work and early start to the day and in fit of giggles. I've alienated everyone. https://t.co/LMGFWatGsF — Jack Faulkner (@Jackcantsleep1) November 18, 2022

It isn’t the first time Matt has inserted Noel Edmonds’ former sidekick into a film, and you can find them in the thread below the Paranormal Activity tweet, but here are a couple we highly recommend.

I put Mr Blobby into IT and I think I may have created one of the most horrible things ever. Enjoy… pic.twitter.com/GSWAVZrcZo — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 3, 2022

I replaced the Nun in the Conjuring with Mr Blobby and it is horrifying. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/eZhonPaTic — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 1, 2021

Comedy producer and writer Clarissa Maycock may have been particularly traumatised by the Paranormal Activity edit.

I told @MattHighton about this traumatic Blobby Blobby backstory, and yet he still went ahead and made this new video. I may never sleep again. 🤣 https://t.co/7duxZ7kqov pic.twitter.com/0a4GbQuXlN — Clarissa Maycock (@ClarissaDM) November 17, 2022

Thoughts and Prayers, Clarissa. Perhaps it’s a good job it wasn’t The Silence of the Lambs.

As well as following Matt on Twitter and YouTube, you can support his work here.

READ MORE

‘Ewoks vs Predator’ is the film George Lucas wishes he’d made

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab