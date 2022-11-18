Entertainment

Paranormal Activity is even more terrifying with Mr Blobby

Poke Staff. Updated November 18th, 2022

Halloween may have passed us by, but that doesn’t mean the scary season is done and dusted. For a start, have you read the OBR’s economic forecast for the UK?

In a more light-hearted – if still fairly terrifying – vein, this reworking of the creepy classic, Paranormal Activity, by the always entertaining Matt Highton, makes us wonder what might be stalking the ruins of Crinkley Bottom.

Matt shared the video on Twitter, which was still there at the time of writing.

Once they’d emerged from behind their sofas, this is what people had to say about it.

It isn’t the first time Matt has inserted Noel Edmonds’ former sidekick into a film, and you can find them in the thread below the Paranormal Activity tweet, but here are a couple we highly recommend.

Comedy producer and writer Clarissa Maycock may have been particularly traumatised by the Paranormal Activity edit.

Thoughts and Prayers, Clarissa. Perhaps it’s a good job it wasn’t The Silence of the Lambs.

As well as following Matt on Twitter and YouTube, you can support his work here.

