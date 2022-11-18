This medical form applying for a vasectomy is a hilarious dunk on parenthood

Pics

Over on Reddit, u/Jman703OG shared a photo of the form he had to fill in to apply to have a vasectomy.

He said

“Playing the “will I have to resubmit this new patient paperwork” game.”

When you read it, you’ll see why.

Reddit users metaphorically nodded along.

The “about one child ago” is the vaguest stretch of time but so, so specific at the same time.

Baxfail

I’d say the patient’s responses to all questions are solid. Begin the medical consult.

Chaosreality69

Attach a picture or two of a child having a tantrum/meltdown for evidence.

Phormix

My wife works in a urology clinic (and before anyone asks, no I didn’t have my vasectomy done in her clinic; I thought that would make the Christmas party a little awkward). Sent this to her before I even finished reading it.

Itsjustbeej

I’m sitting right here with a band-aid on my nutsack laughing.

Hankhoff

Hahaha love this!!! Having kids is the best contraception ever. My hubs gladly tells people he got fixed …we just look at our youngest wreaking havoc and everyone soon understands.

New-Environment9700

Your docs are going to get a good laugh, they will take a picture of it and show it to their friends.

pghme101

u/fozzie33 shared his own amusing vasectomy experience.

When I went for my procedure, in the pre-op room, a nurse came around with her sharpie (to write on body “WRONG SIDE” or whatever), and asked, “What side is your surgery on?” I replied, “The middle?!?!?” She looked at me weirdly, grabbed the chart, laughed, and walked away.

But u/poop2live had a wake-up call for u/Jman703OG.

All except the “how long does it last”. If this dad thinks the problem stops at 18, then he’s got another think coming.

There was an update.

Dr. greeted us by laughing and saying “so you’re here to stop having kids?” Success!

Congratulations! Let’s hope he has a nice soft cushion.

