News

An activist trolled Elon Musk via stinging messages projected onto Twitter HQ

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 18th, 2022

As Elon Musk loses or fires more and more Twitter staff, the platform has been in increasing chaos.

Musk’s twisted Jerry Maguire email came across as an added level of threat to the remaining workers.

Tweeters are bracing themselves for the platform to die.

There might be a saviour in sight.

In the meantime, one person – describing himself as a ‘projection activist’ – decided to take his criticism into the real world – where Elon Musk can’t turn the algorithm against him or delete his account.

The full scroll reads –

“Elon Musk: mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid profiteer, dictator’s asskisser, lawless oligarch, insecure colonizer, cruel hoarder, lawless oligarch, space Karen”

Not even a character limit to slow them down.

There were other messages –

The as yet unnamed activist’s efforts were very much appreciated.

To sum up –

READ MORE

Elon Musk told Twitter staff it was ‘hardcore’ or the highway and these are the only responses you need

Source @christoq Image @christoq