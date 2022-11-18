An activist trolled Elon Musk via stinging messages projected onto Twitter HQ

News

As Elon Musk loses or fires more and more Twitter staff, the platform has been in increasing chaos.

I was laid off from Twitter this afternoon. I was in charge of managing badge access to Twitter offices. Elon just called me and asked if I could come back to help them regain access to HQ as they shut off all badges and accidentally locked themselves out. — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) November 18, 2022

Musk’s twisted Jerry Maguire email came across as an added level of threat to the remaining workers.

Let’s talk about the legal problems Elon just created for himself with this cruel new staff email. You’re fired if you don’t commit to long hours at high intensity within 24 hours? Let’s start with disabled workers. pic.twitter.com/SRrIz1iDlE — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) November 16, 2022

Tweeters are bracing themselves for the platform to die.

me looking at twitter: this feels like the end of toy story 3 when all the toys accepted their deaths as they approached the incinerator my wife: what the fuck are you talking about — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) November 18, 2022

Musk turned one of the biggest sites on the internet into a crater within a month. I never want to hear anyone call him other than a dipshit ever again. Twitter HQ RIP Twitter — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) November 18, 2022

It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/XsLuMNi59A — toby is the scranton strangler (@OhHELLNawl) November 18, 2022

Elon always thinks he’s the smartest person in the room. He’s about to be standing in an empty room and it still won’t be true.#RIPTwitter — KuehnObservations (@KuehnObserve) November 18, 2022

There might be a saviour in sight.

as of today at 5:30pm est. i will be relieving Mr. Musk of all duties and taking position as ceo of Twitter HQ. only users who agree that i am cute, fun, and petite will be allowed to keep their accounts. effective immediately. — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) November 10, 2022

In the meantime, one person – describing himself as a ‘projection activist’ – decided to take his criticism into the real world – where Elon Musk can’t turn the algorithm against him or delete his account.

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters has gone hardcore tonight. #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/DoG5pDD4AD — Muskrat McRatfu*ker needs to resign as CEO  (@christoq) November 18, 2022

The full scroll reads –

“Elon Musk: mediocre manchild, pressurized privilege, petty racist, megalomaniac, worthless billionaire, bankruptcy baby, supreme parasite, petulant pimple, apartheid profiteer, dictator’s asskisser, lawless oligarch, insecure colonizer, cruel hoarder, lawless oligarch, space Karen”

Not even a character limit to slow them down.

There were other messages –

Someone is projecting multiple messages onto Twitter headquarters building in SF from a neighboring building. pic.twitter.com/VuFqLvDyxT — Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) November 18, 2022

The as yet unnamed activist’s efforts were very much appreciated.

space Karen is pretty funny https://t.co/tpGi84R3Qr — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 18, 2022

While we’re still here…this is being projected at Twitter HQ in SF 🤣 not all heroes wear capes H/t @christoq pic.twitter.com/YVBu4TbVhw — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 18, 2022

They’re cooking his ass at Twitter HQ 😭 pic.twitter.com/dBkuuOeFh5 — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 18, 2022

Whoever was doing this needs the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony right now. You know what, throw in a Pulitzer and a Nobel Peace Prize too. https://t.co/EOqd4ArSYX — Rami Mandow 🏳️‍🌈 (@CosmicRami) November 18, 2022

Non-destructive, techie ‘graffiti’. I dig it. — Brian Hallermann (@Bhallerm) November 18, 2022

Elon: I own Twitter now! It's my way, or the highway! The Highway: https://t.co/7Em9R4k74T — NotTheRealDavey (@nottherealdavey) November 18, 2022

To sum up –

Holy shit! He wanted hardcore, they delivered https://t.co/rGgxVNLYvk — Kaylan_TX💙 (@Kaylan_TX) November 18, 2022

READ MORE

Elon Musk told Twitter staff it was ‘hardcore’ or the highway and these are the only responses you need

Source @christoq Image @christoq